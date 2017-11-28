Aimee Osbourne is a musician and an American-English actress, who got popular more as a daughter of Ozzy Osbourne than even for both her music and acting.

From a very popular family that has been in the eye of the media for a very long time, Aimee shares in the popularity of her family even though she has decided to stay hidden from the public and chase her path herself.

Aimee Osbourne Age, Wiki, Family, Bio

Aimee Osbourne was born Aimee Rachael Osbourne on 2 September 1983 in London. She was born as the first child of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne.

There is very little that is known about her childhood mostly because she is more of an introvert in comparison to her younger sibings, Kelly and Jack Osbourne. She was raised between the United States and England.

See Also: Kimberly Stewart Daughter, Father, Baby, Net Worth, Siblings

Since she was young, Aimee had always wanted to be a musician and she didnt want to be in the eye of the public. These are some of the reasons why unlike other menmebrs of her family, she remianed hidden.





Aimee Osbourne’s age is now 34 years old.

Aimee Osbourne Career

Like all members of her family, Aimee has decided to get a life in entertainment. Unlike her siblings, however, she didn’t take advantage of the family name as a platform for herself, or maybe that is how we can assume it.

This is because even when reality TV was still in its infancy, her family began the Osbournes show on MTV in 2002. Although it was supposed to be a family show she decided to stay hidden throughout the show.

According to her, while she decided to stay hidden because she wanted to protect her family, “Back then, I still felt I was trying to figure out who I was in the chaos of family life, so why on earth would I want that portrayed on television?”

Personally, it was in 2003 that she got a boost in her acting career when she took a movie; Wuthering Heights. The movie was an adaptation of the movie of the same name by Emily Bronte. Aimee starred in the movie alongside others like Erika Christensen, Mike Vogel, John Doe, Katherine Heigl, and Christopher Masterson.

The next thing the woman would go on to appear on is God Bless Ozzy Osbourne which is a documentary about her father. In 2014 she went on to her next work which was a voice over for Postman Pat: The Movie which was an animated movie.

Probably because she didn’t want too much publicity, Aimee didn’t get to appear in any other movies or many TV productions.

Apart from the screen, as one would expect, she has also decided to find a path in music. The eldest daughter of the music legend began recording her own songs since 2010 using the name ARO.

Naturally, one would expect that she would go for a genre that is close to that of her father, but then she always prefers her path. Her genre instead is the synthesizer pop. Her songs appear more like of Lana Del Rey than anything from her father.

She got to release her debut single, Raining Gold in 2015 and the song was more than fairly accepted. According to her, she wrote the song out of frustration on the path her career was going.

Aimee also released another song, Cocaine Style which somehow didn’t get the best of receptions. It didn’t even make it close what Raining Gold Made.

Her first Album was The Float while the second was Dr. Watson’s Magic Pocketwatch. Both were released in 2010, and both went by almost without any notice. In 2017 she released the Aro – EP.

Aimee Osbourne Married Husband

With a very private life, there are many things that are unknown about Aimee Osbourne, however, it is known for now, that she has no husband neither has she ever been married.

See Also: Shannon Bream Bio, Age, Salary, Husband, Height, Body Measurements

The only thing known about her relationships was that she dated her boyfriend Rai Thistlewayte for a year, between 2004 and 2005. Nothing more is known about her dating life, but we know that she has no kids.

Aimee Osbourne Net Worth

Even as she hasn’t done much over the years, Aimee Osbourne has a very generous net worth that has been placed at up to $5 million.