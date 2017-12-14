There are people who have the knack of creating unnecessary talk about how we should view weight. Most times, the society we live in tend to classify people in categories such weight, and cost of personal adornments.

With that being said, fans have been worried as to how much weight the beautiful American actress, Katy Mixon has put on or shed in recent memory. She has had a really interesting journey in her bid to maintain an “acceptable” size. This article takes a look at this actress and her journey to weight loss, weight gain, family and other matters

Katy Mixon Bio

Katy Mixon is a popular American actress; she was born on 30th of March, 1981 in Pensacola, Florida, USA. She spent her childhood growing up with six other siblings. She attended the Alabama School of Fine Arts, Birmingham, Alabama and after passing out from there, she went on to attend the Penascola Private School of Liberal Arts while completing of her bachelor degree from Carnegie Mellon School of Drama.

The career of Katy Mixon began in 2001, her first job came in the shape of playing Calpurnia in the Utah Shakespearean Festival’s presentation of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar. One quote of hers that might have come during this period is “You can’t do Shakespeare with a Southern accent, honey”.

Moving to Los Angeles in 2003, she went on to join the motion industry in 2005. She had her debut movie before the cameras in the movie ‘The Quiet’. By the very next year, she landed a secondary role in the comedy series ‘Blind Dating’.





Playing the role of Jon Favreau’s younger sister in the project ‘Four Christmases’ a comedy film came in 2008 in what could be regarded as a bigger role. In a single year she picked up three different roles in the industry, one in crime drama, political thriller and comedy. She has also starred in other projects such as ‘Eastbound & Down’ and also in ‘Mike and Molly’, both happened to be comedy series.

Katy Mixon Husband, Baby

The year 2010 brought with it news that Katy Mixon was dating Bobby Deen. Bobby Deen is a celebrity chef. But after 3 long years, it proved not to be a happy ending for the couple as they decided their relationship could not work, breaking it up in 2013.

The end of the relationship seemed to really hurt as Deen was a long time boyfriend, so Katy was single for awhile. Later on in an interview granted by Bobby Deen, he revealed they broke their relationship when Katy decided to move to Los Angeles. Katy Mixon is not yet married, but there are rumblings, well, more than rumblings as she got engaged to Olympic javelin thrower, Breaux Greer in 2016. They kicked off dating in 2014 and after two years they decided to push it to the next level. Mixon and Greer in May, 2017 had their first son together. They also announced on November 29, 2017 that Mixon will be due to deliver their second child who would be a girl in May 2018.

Katy Mixon Weight Gain, Weight Loss

During the period when she was an item with Bobby Deen, it was once thought she was pregnant but later the rumor was found to be false and well what everyone thought to be a baby bump was indeed found to be just fat as she gained some weight.

Later on when she was signed for a second season of American Housewife which was titled The Second Fattest Housewife in Westport, there was a rumor she had to gain weight in order to justify the character she was playing being that of a determined mother raising her flawed family in a rich environment with perceived perfect wives and their kids. After that incident with the weight gain, her figure though recently rebounded with rapid speed as she lost weight tremendously and some believe that she was using diet pills called Pure Natural Garcinia.

Katy Mixon Feet, Measurements

According to wikifeet, Katy Mixon’s feet size is 8 according to US measurements. Katy Mixon stands at a height of 5 feet 7 inches while she weighs 61 kg. Katy’s body measurement is 33-27-35. Her bust measures 37 inches and her waist at 26 inches.