Folks from this generation would know Joyce Dewitt from movies such as Failing Better Now (2009) and My Boyfriends’ Dogs (2014) but the veteran actress is most known for her role as Janet Wood on the ABC sitcom Three’s Company which aired from 1977 to 1984.

This article is entirely dedicated to everything that might interest you about Joyce Dewitt, including her bio aka wiki, net worth, married life, husband and everything else.

Joyce Dewitt Wiki/Bio

Joyce Anne DeWitt was born on April 23, 1949, in Wheeling, West Virginia as the oldest of four children to Paul and Norma DeWitt. She is of Dutch descent from her father’s side and Italian ancestry from her mother’s side. Joyce was raised in Speedway, Indiana, a suburb of Indianapolis.

Her passion for acting developed when she was a high school, where she took part in many school plays and was also a cheerleader. After graduating from Speedway Senior High School, Dewitt talked her father, who didn’t buy the idea of pursuing an acting career, into allowing take acting as a major in college. After earning a BA in theatre from Ball State University, she proceeded to University of California at Los Angeles where she earned a masters degree in 1974.

While in college, Joyce took a part-time job as a legal secretary while also auditioning for film roles. Her first role came in a 1975 episode of ABC detective TV series Baretta. She then appeared in a pilot episode of Most Wanted. Shortly after, ABC gave her the chance to choose between two comedy pilots. Despite having just 24 hours to read the script and make her choice, Dewitt made the right choice and choose Three’s Company which would become a massive hit and biggest break of her career. The other pilot never sold…

During Three’s Company’s run, Joyce made guest appearances in a number of TV films and shows, including; With This Ring, Supertrain, The Ropers, The Love Boat, and Finder of Lost Loves.

After her long hiatus, Dewitt made a comeback in 1995 TV film Spring Fling! and has since remained active in her show business career.

Joyce Dewitt Net Worth

While on Three’s Company, Dewitt is said to have earned at least $30,000 per episode. The hit TV series is no doubt her most successful endeavour till date. After Three’s Company ended, it was very quiet from Joyce partly because she took out time to travel the world.

Joyce slowly made a return to acting beginning from the early 2000’s. Since then, her frequency has steadily increased and Dewitt is showing no signs of slowing. She has also become increasingly active on stage – her most preferred platform. In September 2017, she was selected to star as Ethel Thayer in the play “On Golden Pond,” slated to open in October 2017.

Joyce Dewitt Net Worth is estimated at about $7 million.

In addition to acting, Joyce is quite active in charity work. She has hosted presentations for the Family Assistance Program of Hollywood, as well as, International Awards Ceremony at the White House for the Presidential End Hunger Awards. Joyce has also participated at the Capitol Hill Forum on Hunger and Homelessness.

Joyce Dewitt Married, Husband Children

Dewitt has always been a private person right from her days of superstardom with Three’s Company. She isn’t one to make regular red carpet appearances or spark up some tabloid-worthy news.

In 1979, it came to light that she was in a romantic relationship with American TV and film character actor Ray Buktenica whom she met during her sophomore year at UCLA. They moved in together, but it isn’t clear if they were officially married. The relationship lasted for seven years before they called it quits in 1986.

An article by People revealed the reason behind their separation. According to the article, Dewitt’s words read;

“We fought constantly. We were like Bogart and Bacall on a lower level. I would live in terror of what he thought. If I did a talk show a thousand miles away, I would ask, ‘Did I make a fool of myself?’ I discovered I was living in a cell as big as me and I built it. My self-esteem and self-confidence had disappeared. I gave them away. But he thought I was spoiled, and he wanted to be waited on hand and foot. I didn’t have time to clean the house and fix dinner and wait on him; I don’t intend to do that again for any man!”

Ray also responded to their separation saying;

“She was simply being true to herself by declaring her freedom.”

All these was back in the 1980s and since then there has never been any public information about Joyce Dewitt’s marital status. Most of her fans often wonder if she has her own children, but unfortunately, as it stands, only Joyce herself can best answer that question.

She has an unverified Twitter and Instagram account, but sadly, she is highly inactive as is, of course, expected from someone her age.

Dewitt now lives both in New Mexico and California.