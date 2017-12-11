Emily Beth Stern is an American Actress and casting director known for her role in several movies such as Frat House Musical (2012), The Elevator Game (2015), and Remember Me (2017). She is the daughter of the American Actor and TV personality Howard Stern.

Emily Beth Stern’s Bio

Born Emily Beth Stern on May 7, 1983, in Old Westbury, Long Island, New York, United States to the famous TV personality Howard Stern and former actress Alison Stern. She graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of Arts and is the eldest of the three daughters of Howard Stern. She’s three years older than her younger sister Deborah Jennifer Stern and ten years older than her last sister Ashley Jade Stern.

Emily has practised Orthodox Judaism. She wore a knee-high skirt to an interview with the New York Post which proves that she is completely different from Howard Stern who is more involved in much more relationships and controversies.

An interesting fact about Emily is that she is just as talented and creative as her father Howard. She launched her first music album titled “Birthday” on October 23, 2012. Some of her songs include Given Love, Come On, Hear In The Heart, Zoo Za Zoo, Love The Child Who Cries, and Love Song To Demeter. Her album was produced by Tree of light publishing.

Read Also: Alison Berns Bio, Relationship With Howard Stern, Husband, Divorce

Emily Beth’s Relationship with Howard Stern

You might be wondering what the relationship between Emily and Howard Stern is like? Well…Emily is the first of the three daughters of Howard Stern who is an American radio and television personality, a producer, an author and a photographer. He is best known for his radio show, “The Howard Stern Show” which gained popularity on terrestrial radio from 1986 to 2005.





Howard Stern met his first wife Emily’s mother Alison while at Boston University through a mutual friend. The duo tied the knot at Temple Ohabei Shalom in Brookline, Massachusetts, on June 4, 1978. Both were 24 years old when they got married, and the union produced three daughters, Emily, Deborah and Ashley.

Emily Beth Stern Parents’ Divorce

Howard Stern and Emily’s mom Alison got divorced in 1999. Reacting to the divorce, he said, “I took my work as the most important thing and the only thing”. After their divorce he moved away from the apartment he shared with his wife Alison at Old Westbury New York, to an apartment he bought at the millennium tower in the Upper Western side of Manhattan in 1998.

Emily and her sisters Ashley and Deborah were shocked when their parents separated. Howard had been married to his college sweetheart Alison Berns for 21 years.

Emily said in a report: “I believed that my parents were very much in love. I felt like the divorce came out of nowhere. I thought that sacred bond was so strong. He used to be one way, and then he marries a model.” She’s referring, of course, to the fact that her father married Beth Ostrosky, a model 18 years younger than he is, in 2008.

Just recently, Emily reportedly spoke out about her experience in life and it’s quite different from that of her famous father’s public personality. Emily recalled: “My dad always instilled in us, ‘Everybody’s watching you” I was alone. The belief that we were so different made it unhealthy. Maybe because he was disconnected from the world, he experienced so much shame about who he was.”

See Also: Kimber Eastwood Bio, Wiki, Net Worth, Married, Husband, Kids, Family

Emily Beth Stern’s Personal Life

Emily graduated from NYU’s Tisch School’s theatre program, but says that she didn’t receive enough guidance from her parents in pursuing a career. Instead, she had to try to navigate the industry on her own and it didn’t always go well.

Emily Beth Stern is focusing on photography and recently had an exhibition at the Hadas Gallery in Brooklyn. Despite the transitions, she remains “close with both” parents who have shown no resentment towards her more religious lifestyle. Emily is a great example of finding a life that works for you, regardless of how you were raised.

Emily Beth Stern’s Net Worth

Emily’s net wortcannotot be ascertained at the moment. Her net worth for 2017 to 2018 is still under review and we will update this post as soon as the information is released. But as for her father, Howard Stern, the icon has a whooping net worth of $645 million and an annual salary of $90 million

Wiki/Quick Facts about Emily Beth Stern

Full name: Emily Beth Stern

Date of birth: May 7, 1983.

Birth Sign: Taurus

Birth City: New York, United States

Nationality: American

Gender: Female

Ethnicity: Caucasian

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Blue

Skin Color: White

Height: 6 feet (183 cm)

Parents: Howard Stern, Alison Stern