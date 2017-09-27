Crystal Bernard is an American actress and singer-songwriter best known for her role in the 1990s NBC sitcom Wings. Bernard has retired from the film and music industry for about a decade now, however, her fans remain puzzled about her relationship status wondering if she has ever been married or not. As a result, rumors of her being secretly married to a certain celebrity has been circulating online. Here is what we know about Crystal.

Crystal Bernard Bio

Crystal Lynn Bernard was born on September 30, 1961 in Garland, Texas and raised in Oak Creek Village, Houston, Texas. Bernard’s father Dr. Jerry Wayne Bernard was a well known Southern Baptist televangelist.

Her father was not only good at preaching but also at singing and Crystal easily took after him. At a very early age, she would often travel round the US with him and sing at revivals.

Music runs in Crystal’s family. Her sister Robyn is also a singer and together they sang gospel songs and released about 12 albums before they became adults. One of their songs that stood the test of time was one titled “The Monkey Song” which was an objection to man’s evolution.

In addition to Robyn, Crystal has two other sisters Scarlett Bernard and Angelique Bernard.

Crystal attended Bammel Middle School and then Spring High School. After graduating from high school, she relocated to Los Angeles to actively pursue a career in songwriting before adding acting to her interests.

She later attended Baylor University where she studied acting and international relations.

Film And TV Career

While her music career took her to LA, Crystal first gained recognition for her acting talents. Her acting career began in 1982 when she appeared in films like Young Doctors in Love and an episode of TV show, Gimme a Break!

Crystal got her first regular role in primetime TV show Happy Days. She then had guest roles in numerous TV shows including Fantasy Island, The Love Boat, and The Master before she joined the cast of syndicated version of the ABC sitcom, It’s a Living. The series was resurrected in 1985 and Crystal played the role of waitress Amy Tompkins until the end of the show in 1989.

While on the ABC show, Crystal appeared in the 1987 horror film Slumber Party Massacre II. In 1999 she appeared in Gideon. Crystal appeared in guest roles in a number of TV shows before landing a main role in Wings which became her ultimate breakthrough propelling her to widespread recognition.

After Wings ended, Crystal had occasional movie roles before retiring in 2008.

In addition to TV and film, Bernard also made a handful of theater appearances including a 1999 Los Angeles production of Crimes of the Heart and the 2005 West Coast premiere of Barbra’s Wedding.

Music Career

Known for her trademark hissing voice, Bernard released two albums in 1996. In 1999, she released two singles “Don’t Touch Me There” and “Hey.”

In addition to her solo work, Bernard worked with some renowned names in the music industry from Paula Abdul to Jim Messina. Bernard sang a duet with Peter Cetera called “(I Wanna Take) Forever Tonight.” The song was part of Cetera’s 1995 album One Clear Voice.

Crystal wrote most of her songs and also wrote for Tracie Spencer, Lisa Stansfield, and Debbie and Angie Winans.

Since retiring from show business, Crystal has managed to live her life away from media attention.

Crystal Bernard Net Worth – $5 million

From a successful career in film, TV, theater and music, Crystal Bernard amassed a befitting net worth of $5 million.

Crystal Bernard Married/Husband, Children

During her hey days in the industry, Crystal was romantically linked with a number of fellow celebrities including Grammy-winning producer and music mixer Michael Shipley. Crystal was in a longtime relationship with film producer, Tony Thomas.

She dated conservative political commentator and radio personality Rush Limbaugh in the late 1990s. They later broke up as a result of busy work schedules. Rush later married Kathryn Adams in 2010.

Crystal dated her A Face To Kill For co-star Billy Dean in 2004. However, the relationship lasted for barely a year as they split in 2005.

In recent years, rumors have surfaced online that Crystal secretly married fellow singer Peter Cetera. The duo were first romantically linked with each other back in 1995 when they did a duet together.

However, there are not enough facts to back up this claim and it remains only a rumor.

Therefore, it is not clear whether Crystal has ever been married before or has any children. It has once been reported that Crystal although being a Baptist is not a firm believer in marriage.

Crystal Bernard Body Measurements

Height: 5 ft 2 in (1.6 m)

Body Measurement: 34-25-34 inches.