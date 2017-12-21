We live in a world where the present civilization prides itself on being part of a trend of free speech, to a degree that ancients were never privy to in their time. Society is split into sides and factions, some holding onto the different ideologies that define their lives and others hold on to nothing but the desire to please themselves regardless of who may get hurt in the process. A little decorum never hurt anyone. Ann Coulter is one woman who has made a name for her controversial lines of thought and speech.

Ann Coulter’s Bio/Education

Ann Coulter was born December 8 in the year 1961 in New York City to an FBI agent/conservative John Vincent Coulter and his wife Nell Husbands Martin. She grew up with elder siblings John and James Coulter raised in Connecticut. She attended New Canaan High School where she undertook her initial studies. She was raised as a conservative and that would go a long way to shape what she was to become.

Ann bagged her B.A. Honors in the year 1984 from the Cornell University School of Arts and Science and also got her J.D. in 1988 from the University Of Michigan Law School. As a lawyer, she was a clerk with Pasco Bowman II. She was also an editor for the Michigan Law Review. Ann has always had a fierce tongue, always speaking her mind and sometimes to the detriment of her career. She was once fired from MSNBC when she made a rather callous remark about a Vietnam veteran.

In another foul-mouthed rant, she faced another sacking when she gave her opinion on dealing with Muslims by saying it would involve invasion, the slaughter of Islamic leaders and the conversion of the rest to Christianity. Its no surprise she is seen as a very controversial figure.

She has also had her say in the books she has written. One of them is High Crimes and Misdemeanors. In total, she has racked up an impressive eleven bestselling books. As a conservative, she has found her roots in the Republican Party as a member. She is also a great political commentator. Ann is a member of WASP (White Anglo Saxon Protestants), a fancy name for a group that is widely believed to have racist undertones. She has rather hard-lined stances on immigration and makes her point well-known concerning these issues.





Ann Coulter’s Net Worth

Even though she might be a somewhat controversial figure, she still gets paid to be a political commentator. By virtue of what she stands for, she has a good following in terms of fans and an equally large number of critics hounding her every move. But between her job and the many books she has authored, Ann has over the years, acquired a net worth of $8.5 million, now that’s not bad.

Ann Coulter’s Boyfriend/Husband

Ann Coulter has had an impressive career regardless of what you might think of her opinions. She has been in several relationships with a host of men. From TV personalities, authors and actors, she seems to have tried them all. One of her very first forays was with British actor James Tully and it lasted a year or so. Then came Bob Guccione Jr. who was also a rather controversial figure as well and there are those who were of the opinion that the duo deserved each other.

Dinesh D’Souza was next to be rumored to have a thing with Ann but it was never verified. There were others like Bill Maher, David Wheaton, Jimmie Walker and Andrew Stein in 2007. Ann was rumored to be engaged thrice but she never made it to the altar on any of those engagements.

Ann Coulter’s Height, Feet

She might be controversial but it is hard to deny that Ann Coulter is a really beautiful and attractive woman. Doing very well to maintain her shape at well over 50 years of age, she does not look bad at all. She is 6 feet tall. Her weight comes in at 66 kilograms, with her body measurements at 36-24-33 inches. Her feet size is 12 US which is actually big but with the array of shoes at her disposal she makes them look lanky like her body.