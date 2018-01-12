Advertisement

One is left to wonder how much Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa would have achieved if she had been in her prime in the days before the internet or social media. This is not to take anything away from her ability and ingenuity to sell herself and her talents, leveraging the full power of the social media.

Jailyne Ochoa is hot hot hot! That’s an indisputable fact. The perfect definition of an hourglass-shaped beauty. Her social media pages, particularly Instagram are teeming with millions of followers and this is largely down to one major reason – her curvy, seductive frame. Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa knows how to use what she has to achieve what she wants – and that’s without being vulgar or anything. This internet sensation is definitely an inspiration to a lot of young girls who want the fame and successes she has built in such a short time.

Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Biography, Wiki

Jailyne was born on January 9, 1997, in Arizona, United States. Her ethnicity is Hispanic. Beyond this, there isn’t much information about her family. Her parents’ names are unknown too. However, rumours have it that she has two siblings, one of them a boy named Johhny. She lent fire to this rumour in April of 2016 when she posted a picture of a young lady on her Instagram feed. She called the lady her little sister and said that she was four years older than her.

Jailyne graduated from the University of Arizona. She also prepared herself for the life of a model by attending Barbizon Modelling and Acting School. The road to fame appeared when she started posting pictures and videos of her voluptuous figure on her Instagram. In just two years, her following soared to millions of people viewing, liking, commenting on her content and supporting her all the way to the top. One time she posted a video that hit over 1.6 million views in a day.

There is currently a debate about whether she has done any cosmetic surgery of some sort. Consequently, she has drawn comparisons with fellow hourglass-shaped celebrity, Kim Kardashian. One time she even had to post a zoomed in picture of her body on Instagram to defend herself. She did this to prove to doubters that her pictures were not photoshopped. This debate will likely go on for a while, but whether natural or enhanced, Jailyne is undoubtedly a sight to behold. Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa's body measurements stand at 36-25-40. She has a bra size of 36 inches, a waist size of 25 and hip size of 40 inches. She is 5ft 5 inches in height.





Jailyne is an American fitness model and understands the cost of maintaining such a perfect figure. This is why she maintains a healthy diet habit. She also occasionally posts some of her workout/fitness videos on her Instagram.

While social media has already made Jailyne Ochoa famous, she is not content to rest on her laurels. She added the title of ‘video vixen’ to her portfolio, by appearing on the music video for Tus Lagrimas, a song by Alfredo Olivas. There’s also the song from Nroc Leoj, titled Chemistry on which Jailyne also makes an appearance.

Other endeavours of Jailyne Ojedo Ochoa include a personal website and an online store where she sells themed accessories like iPhone and tablet cases and posters. In 2017, she launched her own Hottest Photos Calendar which is also on sale at her online store.

She also launched her own iPhone app, JLeanStore. She regularly advertises for fit tea on Instagram and has featured on the Fitness Girls youtube channel.

Is Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Dating? Boyfriend, Husband, Facts

Jailyne seems to be more focused on her career and expanding her portfolio than any other thing. There have been no rumours of her hooking up with any guy, famous or not. She is also not married and does not seem like she will be moving in that direction anytime soon.

Her internet following and all her entrepreneurial endeavours have come together nicely to endorse her work ethic and ambition to better make the best of herself as much as she can.

Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa has a contract with SouthWest Modelling Agency, a lucrative deal for any young model still in the beginning years of her career. This and her huge Instagram revenue makes it is easy to understand why Jailyne’s net worth is reported to be around $600k.