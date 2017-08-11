Sheena Parveen is an American meteorologist who currently works for the NBC10 News as their weather reporter and forecaster. It is very easy to check her out reporting the weather at 1100 and 1700 hours.

She has achieved a lot including being named the Best TV Weather Person by the Main Line Today magazine and the new ‘It Girl’ by the Daily News.

Sheena Parveen Wiki, Age

She was born in September 1987 to Mark and Sherry in India, making her 30 years old as of 2017. The family would later move to Florida, Americ where Sheena Parveen would then grow up living along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

While she was in high school, she was active in several sports like volleyball and football. She was also a part of her high school volleyball team.

Sheena Parveen was enrolled at the Florida State University where she studied meteorology, eventually graduating with a minor in mathematics and a bachelor’s degree in meteorology.

She took up an internship at Tallahassee News, one of the biggest TVB markets in the US, after graduation before joining WCTV located in Tallahassee, Florida as a journalist, reporter, and weather forecaster.

Her gig with WCTV was her first job but it exposed her to a lot of experience as she provided coverage of environment-related news as well as served as a columnist for the weekend morning show.

The year 2009 saw her being offered a job by FOX channel affiliate WTVT located in Tampa, Florida. Sheena Parveena made the job switch and began working for them as a weather forecaster and columnist.

A promotion under a short period of time saw her occupying the position of head forecaster where she presented ‘Good Day Tampa Bay,’ the morning weekend show as the on-air meteorologist.

While at WTVT, Parveen was also the host of the segment called “Pet Adoption” on the Sunday morning program, wherein she covered varied pet adoption issues in collaboration with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Sheena Parveen, however, left WTVT after 2 years and joined the Philadelphia-based NBC10 in 2011 as a weather forecaster and meteorologist and she stayed with NBC10 until fairly recently.

Parveen left NBC10 after a 5-year stint in December 2016 for a position at Washington, D.C.’s NBC4. Her departure was one of several high profile exits in Philadelphia TV news in 2016.

The news network replaced her with Tammie Souza, a Pittsburgh native and Emmy-winning meteorologist who called the gig her “dream job.”

Sheena Parvena Married/Husband

Being a rather private person, Parveen’s dating life is subject to a lot of unconfirmed speculation. She has in the past been linked to Hugh Jackson, Stock Harnett, and William Green; former NBC 10 anchor Jamison Uhler and Hollywood actor Jason Statham.

The rumors of her dating Jason Statham were later dismissed as she had only met him during one of her news coverage segments.

Her relationship with Scott Hartnell, who is the swap captain of NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers and the left winger of Canada’s professional ice hockey team, has been the most speculated.

News broke once of her marriage to a man named Charlie, which also pointed to problems in their marriage and claims that they got divorced but Parvena did not comment on the claims, keeping mute as she has done in her other relationships.

She is openly a dog lover and has two dogs with whom she spends quality time.

Sheena Parveen Salary

Parveen is said to earn an estimated $1.7 million annually and her net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. She is one of the highest earning TV personalities.

Body Measurements

Although Sheena Parveen’s legs have featured in a lot of conversations about her, she is actually not that tall. She stands at just 5 feet and 2 inches and her last recorded weight was 47 kg, around 100 pounds.

Her face has been praised for its likability which only makes her hot figure all the more attractive. She has a beautiful smile which has been said to match her personality.

Shiny black eyes and the blonde hair that she sports are some other distinguishing features of the weather woman. Last recorded body measurements were 34-28-36 inches (breast- Waist- Hip).

She has average sized feet, with her shoe size being 7; standard American size.