Angelique Boyer is a French-Mexican actress known for various telenovela roles. Her most popular projects include Teresa and Lo que la vida me robó. She has worked her way up the top in the Mexican telenovela scene and is now one of the most talked-about celebrities. Let’s explore some facts about her career and personal life.

Angelique Boyer Bio/Wiki

Angelique Monique-Paulette Boyer Rousseau was born on July 4, 1988, in Saint-Claude, Jura, France to Sylvie Rousseau and Patrick Boyer. In 1990, when she was just 2 years old, Boyer and her family relocated to Mexico where she would grow with a passion for entertainment. Seeking to learn more about entertainment, Boyer at the age of 8 attended the Centro de Educación Artística, where she graduated at the age of 12.

Following her graduation, Boyer was part of a music group “Rabanitos Verdes” (translated: Little Green Radishes). In 2001 when the American boy band N’Sync toured in Mexico City, Boyer was the opening act of heir show in Estadio Azteca.

At the age of 16, Boyer landed her first ever acting role in Mexican telenovela Rebelde, where she played the recurring role of Victoria “Vico” Paz for about a year, ending in 2005.

Together with her Rebelde co-stars; Celina (Estefanía Villareal) and José Luján (Zoraida Gómez), Boyer formed the music band C3Q’S.

The experience she gathered in Rebelde was enough to bring her other roles including recurring roles in Objetos perdidos (2007), Muchachitas como tú (2007), and Alma de hierro (2008 – 2009). She made her film debut in 2007 with J-ok’el.

Boyer transitioned to more mature roles in 2009 with crime drama TV series Mujeres Asesinas 2.

Her impressive performance on the crime drama brought her the first lead role of her career in Teresa (2010 – 2011). Since her first lead role, Boyer has had at least three lead roles including in Abismo de pasión (2012), Lo que la vida me robó (2013 – 2014) and Tres veces Ana (2016).

For her first lead role in Teresa, Boyer won four awards including; a Premios TVyNovelas for Best Actress, a Premios Bravo for Best Actress, a Premios Juventud for Best Couples (with Aarón Díaz and Sebastián Rulli) and a Premios ACE for Best Lead Actress.

In 2017, Boyer won a Premios TVyNovelas Award for Best Lead Actress for her role in Tres veces Ana.

Angelique Boyer Married/Husband/Boyfriend

Beautiful and sexy, Boyer has attracted a lot of her colleagues some of which she has dated. Boyer’s first relationship to come to public attention was with Mexican-American singer and actor, Diego Boneta who acted with her of Rebedle. They were together for four years from 2006 to 2010. In 2010, she was then rumored to be dating Drew Roy, but the rumors were never validated.

In 2011 when Teresa came to an end, Boyer began a relationship with the telenovela producer José Alberto Castro. However, her family, especially her dad Patrick wasn’t in support of the relationship because of the huge difference between their ages. Boyer was 25 while Castro was 53.

Nonetheless, the pair managed to stay together for three years until 2014 when the relationship ended much to the delight of Boyer’s dad.

Boyer and Castro took to Twitter to reveal their break up in a joint statement that said;

“Through this medium, we want to inform you that after a marvelous relationship full of love, it has become our decision to end it. In this moment in our lives, we need to confront responsibilities that don’t allow us to maintain, how it should be, our love. We ask for your understanding and respect so that no speculation arises. We will not make any other statement.”

Sadly for Boyer, her mom Sylvie Rousseau, also died in 2014. She died as a result of complications from a heart disease. She was aged 49.

In the midst of her tragedy, Boyer found love in the eyes of fellow actor Sebastián Rulli. They confirmed their relationship in September 2014. Telenovela fans first saw the chemistry between them when they starred together in Teresa.

Amazingly, at that time, Rulli’s marriage to his then-wife, actress Cecilia Galliano had just hit the rocks. Rulli and Galliano were together for almost a decade. They tied the knot in 2007 and divorced in 2011 shortly after the birth of their first son Santi. Their divorce settlement was preceded by a messy legal battle that fortunately ended as the two buried the hatchet in order to co-parent their son, Santi.

While Boyer was dating Teresa producer Castro, Rulli was dating actress, Aracely Arambula, but they split in 2013, a year before Boyer and Castro split.

Since announcing their relationship to the public in September 2014, Boyer and Rulli have treated fans to many cute snaps of their intimate getaways.

According to People, No bad blood seems to exist between Boyer and Rulli’s ex-wife Cecilia Galliano.

Angelique Boyer Body Measurements – 32-24-34 inches

Height: 5 feet 5 inches – 1.66 m

