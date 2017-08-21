Wendi Nix is an American anchor and sports reporter for the Entertainment and Sports Programming Networks (ESPN).

She made history in 2009 when she became the first woman to serve as the master of ceremonies at the Walter Camp Football Foundation All-America awards dinner meant to honor the division 1A college football player of the year.

Wendi joined ESPN in August 2006 as a host and reporter. While she hosts weekday editions of “NFL Insiders” and “NFL Live” for the network, she equally appears on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” and as well, contributes to its annual coverage of Super Bowl week and the NFL Draft.

Wendi Nix Age/Wiki

Wendi Nix will celebrate her 43rd birth anniversary on 17th September 2017. She was born in 1974 in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.

Sometime in 1992, she graduated from the Socastee High School in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. In 1996, she earned degrees in French and Economics from the Wofford College in Spartanburg. Records have it that she was a captain of the golf team at Wofford. Nix would later, in 1997, get a master’s degree in sports management at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.

Wendi Nix Career

Before she joined ESPN, Nix spent three years working as a sports anchor and reporter for NBC affiliate WHDH-TV in Boston. Prior to that, she was for two years, a national sports reporter for FOXSports and an anchor-reporter for FOXSports New England.

Apart from that, it’s known that she reported and anchored for the New England Sports Network (NESN) for one year.

Nonetheless, her television career has been traced back to 1999 with ABC affiliate WPDE-TV in Myrtle Beach-Florence, South Carolina. With WPDE-TV, Nix covered news, NASCAR, and high school sports.

Wendi Nix Father/Family

The things Wendi love more than football are her family, the ocean, and traveling.

She has two kids.

It’s believed that Wendi got her passion for sports from her father, Wayne Nix.

From what we gathered, Wayne Nix was a high school football coach and athletic director. Wendi once divulged that her earliest memories are in and around a football field with her Dad.

“…I am six years older than my brother, so as a young coach with only one kid, my Dad brought me along to practice.”

Wendi has severally described her family as one in love with sports. She said both of her parents attended her high school games even when her dad left coaching.

According to her, Wayne Nix “played golf in college and is an avid golfer still.”

Wendi Nix Husband/Affair

Former Boston Red Sox general manager, Ben Cherington was Wendi’s husband.

It’s said that Wendi and Ben met at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. They picked interest in each other, fell in love and eventually decided to become life partners.

In 2010, Wendi Nix confirmed that she and Ben are no longer married. Whatever that destroyed the marriage is best known to Wendi and Ben.

Since Wendi and Ben parted, her fans have always wanted to know what’s up with her love life. While it’s believed that she married another man, the identity of the husband is vastly unknown.

Nevertheless, Wendi has severally referred to the unknown husband in her tweets.

Never speaking to my husband again. Ever. Panthers fan. (Me) Odell Beckham on his fantasy team. — Wendi Nix (@WendiNix_ESPN) December 20, 2015

Is there a flag you can throw for your husband's language during the game? My kids feel like there should be. #LifeWithAJetsFan — Wendi Nix (@WendiNix_ESPN) December 6, 2015

Disregarding this tweets, Wendi has never publicly introduced anyone as her spouse.

Wendi Nix Net Worth

It’d be mischievous to quote a figure as Wendi Nix’s net worth.

There are no authentic pieces of information about her net worth. But then, it has been estimated that Wendi Nix’s net worth oughtn’t to be lesser than $2 million or much higher than that amount.

The estimate is based on her salary and what those that have attained her level in journalism earn. Thus, it cannot be regarded as accurate.

Wendi Nix Body Measurements

No one was surprised when Wendi Nix was listed in ESPN’s top 30 sexiest women. She has often been described as the “beauty of ESPN”.

Wendi’s body features are in due proportion just as her weight corresponds with her height. She is 5 feet 10 inches tall. And her body measurements are 30-24-35.