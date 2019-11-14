Shahs of Sunset is a documentary reality TV show which focused on the lifestyle of a group of wealthy Iranian-Americans living in Beverly Hills. When the show started, its focus characters were Reza Farahan, Mike Shouhed, Golnesa Gharachedaghi, Mercedes Javid, Asa Soltan Rahmati and Sammy Younai. Younai and Soltan have since left the show. The former left after starring in the first season of the reality show while the latter at the end of its sixth season. Other Shahs of Sunset casts like Rose and Vand joined in later seasons of the show. The show has also starred a few other star actors such as Lily Ghalichi who starred in seasons 2 and 3, Asifa Mirza starring only in the fourth season and Shervin Roohparvar starred in the show’s fifth and sixth seasons. Thanks to fast-growing number of views recorded, the show was in April 2018, renewed for its 7th season but where are the Shahs of Sunset Cast now and how old are they? Find out as you read on.

Shahs of Sunset Quick Review

The reality TV show originated in the United States and have been on air for 7 seasons since its first episode premiered on March 11, 2012. Over the course of its 7 seasons, the show has aired 98 episodes in total and all episodes aired on Bravo TV. Each episode lasts for an average of 42 minutes. The show’s production companies are Ryan Seacrest Productions and Truly Original.

Where Are Shahs of Sunset Cast Now And How old Are They?

Bravo’s Shahs of Sunset which launched in 2012 with a cast of six has seen more stars appear and exit the show even as it continues to renew for new seasons. Let’s meet them

Reza Farahan

Reza Mehdi Farahan, Shahs of Sunset fan favorite is an Iranian real estate agent and reality TV star famous for starring in Shahs of Sunset. He was born in Tehran, the capital city of Iran, on August 5, 1973. Reza was born into a Jewish and Muslim family. Before his father married his mother, he was a Jew but converted to Islam so he could get married to the love of his life.

Reza is one of the key Shahs of Sunset cast playing important roles in the show. He has been part of the show from its inception and we would likely see more of him until the show’s final end. The 46 years old reality star is gay and is married to former fashion model, editor and reality star Adam Neely. The couple met back in 2012 and tied the knot three years later.

Mike Shouhed

Mike Shouhed is famous for featuring as the main character in Bravo’s Shahs of Sunset. He is an Iranian-American businessman, real estate developer and obviously a reality TV star.

Mike was born on October 12, 1978, in Tehran, Iran. He graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles, where he studied political science and economics. Mike was born a Jew and he grew up with his two siblings Jonathan and David Shouhed. He was once married to American TV star Jessica Parido. They got married in 2015 and after 8 months of being married, Jessica filed for a divorce. Their divorce was finalized in 2017.

Golnesa Gharachedaghi

Golnesa is one of the show’s main cast and like Mike and Raza, we expect to see more of her as the show continues to air. Before Golnesa began to star in Shahs of Sunset, she was unemployed and fully dependent on her father.

Golnesa “GG” was born in the United States, she was born in the city of Angels, Los Angeles, California, on November 27, 1981. She is an entrepreneur and reality TV star. Her father is Mahmoud Gharachedaghi, an Iranian businessman. Her parents migrated to the Us 6 years before Golnesa was born. Golnesa is a graduate of Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. She owns G.G.’s Extension, a company that produces synthetic and human hair extensions. She resides in her birth city. In 2017, Golnesa got married to Shalom Yeruoshalmi. The couple divorced a year later.

Asa Soltan Rahmati

Asa Soltan Rahmati is an Iranian entrepreneur and reality TV star. She was born on September 1, 1976, in Ahvaz, Iran. She has a brother named Arta Soltan. Asa is a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles, where she earned her degree in psychology and philosophy.

She is known as one of the main cast of Shahs of Sunset and she played so from the first to the sixth season, however, she returns as a guest in the 7th season. Asa is married to Jermaine Jackson, the nephew of the late “King of Pop” Michael Jackson. The couple met in 2010 and started dating immediately. They got married a few years later. They have a kid together, their son Soltan Jackson was born on January 20, 2010.

Mercedes Javid

Mercedes Javid “MJ” is an Iranian-born American TV actor and realtor living in the Hollywood Hills. Her parents are Vida and Shams Javid. Mercedes was born in Tehran, Iran, on August 12, 1972. Her parents got divorced while she was still a kid. But even after their divorce, her parents stayed close to each other so they could both take good care of their child. Mercedes attended and graduated from Beverly Hills High School.

In May 2019, MJ left the show after her contract with Bravo ended. Rumors have it that the star actress declined to renew her contract with the production company because of her feud with Reza. Mercedes who is married to Tommy Feighton Tinder welcomed her first child Shams in 2019. It is therefore believed that part of her reasons for leaving is to take care of her newborn

Sammy Younai

Sammy Younai, like many other casts on Shahs of Sunset, is a reality TV star and real estate agent. He is one of the original cast members of the reality TV show. Since after appearing as the main cast on the show’s first season, he has not appeared as the main cast again. He made a brief appearance in the show’s second season and as a guest in the third, fourth and seventh seasons.

Sammy’s parents migrated from Iran down to the United States while he was a young boy. His family first lived in Florida upon their arrival in the United States. They later moved to Beverly Hills, where he and his family resides till date. He attended Beverly Hills High School and graduated from high school in 1992.

Lily Ghalichi

What makes Lily Ghalichi stand out from many of the cast members of Shahs of Sunset is that she isn’t just a reality star and entrepreneur, she is also a lawyer. She studied at McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas. She earned her law degree when she graduated from Loyola Law School in 2008.

“Persian Babe” as described by her co-stars of Shahs of Sunset, joined the reality show in the show’s second season. She left the show at the end of its third season. Lily is presently married to Dara Mir, an Iranian entrepreneur. The couple got married in 2017. However, there is trouble in paradise as Dara Mir filed for a divorce two years into their marriage.

Asifa Mirza

Asifa Mirza is an American-born half-Persian half-Indian reality TV star. She gained fame for starring in the reality TV show Shahs of Sunset. Asifa was born on July 4, 1982, in San Mateo, California. She was raised in California and currently lives in the state which houses many of America top entertainers.

She made her first Shahs of Sunset appearance in the fourth season of the show and came in as the main cast. In the following season, Asifa starred in the show as a guest cast and so far, it is was her last appearance on the show. Being a reality TV personality is a dream come true for the multiracial lady as she is a huge fan of reality TV shows and her favorite reality TV show of all time is The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The UCLA graduate is a divorcee, she used to be married to her longtime boyfriend Bobby Panahi. The pair started dating in 2008 and after a few years of dating, they married secretly in Las Vegas with their cab driver standing as the only witness. A few months into their marriage, Asifa filed for a divorce. She backed her action of filing a divorce by accusing her ex-husband of cheating on her while she was pregnant. Their divorce has since been finalized.

Shervin Roohparvar

Shervin was born in Iran and joined his parents to migrate to the United States from his birth country while he was still very young. He was born on August 21, 1980. He is an entrepreneur and reality TV personality. Back in school, Shervin studied to become a plastic surgeon but later decided he wanted a different career path. Before going into entrepreneurship, he first served as a manager to DJ Faarsheed. DJ Faarsheed happens to be a family relative of Shervin.

See Also:

Roohparvar has a home in Beverly Hills, where he currently resides. His first appearance on Shahs of Sunset was in its fourth season. In the next two seasons of the show, he made appearances as the main character. In the seventh season of Shahs of Sunset, he starred in it as a friend.

Destiney Rose

Destiney Rose is a 37 years old Iranian-American businesswoman and reality TV star. She was born in Iran before migrating to the United States with her family. She currently resides in California.

Starring on The People’s Couch brought fame to Rose. She, Reza and Shervin are very good friends and they knew each other before joining the show. Her relationship with her co-stars of Shahs of Sunset combined with her experience as a reality TV star helped earn Rose a spot on Shahs of Sunset. She made her debut appearance in the sixth episode of the show. She later starred as the main character in the following season of the show.