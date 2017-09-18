Eustace Conway is an American naturalist with a lot of daredevil instincts inside him, no wonder he is one of the greatest stars of the History channel classic, “Mountain Men” alongside other members – Morgan Beasley, Tom Omar, Charlie Tucker and Marty Meierotto

He is the subject of the book The Last American Man – a biography by Elizabeth Gilbert (author of Eat, Pray, Love) which was named a New York Times Notable Book for 2002.

His life is also the inspiration behind the Adventures In the Simple Life by Sarah Vowel on the weekly radio show and This American Life with Ira Glass.

Eustace Conway Bio/Wiki

Eustace Conway was born Eustace Robinson Conway IV on September 15th, 1961 in Columbia, South Carolina.

He has a Bachelor degree in Anthropology and English from Appalachian State University.

At age 17, Conway left home so that he could live in a tipi in the woods. He has hiked the entire Appalachian Trail and claims to have set the world record for crossing the United States on horseback from the Atlantic to the Pacific.

A record which according to the New York Times and Los Angeles Times as well as the book Bud & Me, was actually done in 62 days.

This journey was first made by Bud and Temple Abernathy, aged 11 and 7, who rode 3,619 miles (5,824 km) from New York City to San Francisco on an equestrian journey, which started in August 1911.

In 1987, Eustace founded a lifelong dream, ‘Turtle Island Preserve,’ an environmental education center that has 1,000-acre wildlife preserve near Boone, North Carolina.

Conway was one of four featured characters in the 2012 documentary film Reconvergence, directed by Edward Tyndall.

A 2003 documentary film on Conway’s life, Full Circle: A Life Story of Eustace Conway, was directed by Jack Bibbo.

Conway appeared in Mountain Men, a reality television series on the History channel which began airing in 2012.

The series which is currently in its sixth season focuses on Conway’s daily life of performing his chores and preparing food for the coming winter.

In November 2012, Turtle Island was forced to shut down public access because its traditional buildings violated building codes.

In mid-December, 2012 Conway appeared to make progress toward reaching a resolution with the North Carolina Building Code Council.

However, after making this apparent progress with the code council, Conway was arrested for trespassing on a neighbor’s property in a dispute over the property border, continuing the legal challenges to Turtle Island.

Conway’s problems with the North Carolina Building Code Council quickly gained the notice of state officials, causing the North Carolina General Assembly to step in proposing an exemption to building code requirements for primitive structures.

Both the state’s House and Senate voted unanimously to pass H774. The bill was signed into law by Governor Pat McCrory on June 12, 2013.

Conway’s dear friend from the same show, Preston James Roberts passed away around September 2017 and he took over his Facebook to share the grievous news with the fans and public.

Eustace Conway Family

Conway’s parents are Eustace Robinson Conway III and Karen Conway. He has two brothers and a sister. Their names are Judson, Walton, and Martha.

Eustace Conway Married, Wife

Eustace Conway is among those rare individuals who seem entirely contended with his single life. He is neither married or divorced.

Instead of a wife, Eustace seems to find more joy and bliss in taking care of his home, Turtle Island and nature around him.

His single life has raised suspicion and rumor that he might be gay. But Eustace has neither talked about his sexuality nor has shown the traits that resemble the suspicion.

Eustace Conway Salary/Net Worth

The 56 years old naturalist, Eustace Conway reportedly enjoys an enormous net worth of $200,000 (two hundred thousand dollars).

The massive amount stems primarily from the earnings of his television show, ‘Mountain Men,’ from the environmental education center, ‘Turtle Island Preserve’ and other projects.