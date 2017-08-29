Suzy Kolber is a veteran and one of the first women when it comes to sports reporting and anchoring. Because of that, she is one of the most popular faces on sports media.

She is a Sportscaster with ESPN, as well as an American football sideline reporter and a co-producer. Suzy joined the station when it began as one of the pioneers of the network.

Suzy Kolber’s Bio, Wiki

Suzy Kolber was born Suzanne Lisa Kolber on born May 14, 1964, In Philadelphia. It was here that she was brought up.

For her education, she first attended Upper Dublin High School and graduated in 1982. From here she went to the University of Miami where she graduated with a degree in journalism and media.

After she graduated from the University, Kolber took a job in West Palm Beach with WPEC-TV in Florida. Here, her job included working as a sports anchor and weekday feature reporter.

She was also into freelancing for WPLG-TV in Miami and was into magazine show productions; Cowboys Special Edition and Greyhound Racing America.

Her career path was clearly defined when she joined ESPN2 when it was launched in 1993. She was a co-host for the network’s SportsNight, and it was there that she made her mark as one of the first females in the circle and of course, one of the best many years later.

Before joining the station, she applied to different places including CNN and ESPN and soon she started getting the big calls. “One of the networks that called was CNN, and I interviewed with CNN, but I had always really loved ESPN and I sent a tape,” she revealed.

Kolber later got the Job with CNN and went as far as verbally accepting the offer, until ESPN offered her a chance, and that was how she came to become one of the Network’s original anchors.

After spending some time there, Suzy moved to Fox sports in November 1996. With the station, she again built a name for herself while handling programs such as Fox Sports News and NFL on Fox.

From Fox, she came back to ESPN where she still works.

Although she has been co-hosting “Monday Night Countdown” on the station with Berman for the last couple of years, it was recently announced that she is going to be the sole host of the show. Also, she is taking care of the “Monday Night Football” halftime and postgame shows.

As part of her achievements, Suzy was awarded the Maxwell Club Award in 2016 as the Sports Broadcaster of the year. She was the only female to get the award. Also, she was included in Sports Business Daily’s 2004 as the one among the 10 favorite sports television personality in last decade.

Suzy Kolber Married, Husband

A very beautiful woman who is now in her fifties, Suzy Kolber is married and a mother. She got married in 2008 to Eric Brady. The two dated for quite some time before deciding to marry at a private ceremony which had a few special guests in attendance.

The couple has recently celebrated 9 years of being together and they have a daughter, Kellyn, who is 6 years old.

Apart from Eric Brady, Suzy has no known dating history. She probably has dated some other people in the past, but that is unknown considering the fact that she has kept a large part of her life in the private.

Suzy Kolber Net Worth

Over the years, Suzzy has been able to pull in much from her job which she has been on for almost forever. Another thing that she has working for her is the ability to get endorsement deals. This includes with Sega, Xbox, and Sony’s PlayStation 2, all of which have featured her broadcast narratives.

She also has deals with Chevrolet and Peps-Cola. She is the national TV spokeswoman for their commercials.

With all that, it is only normal to expect that she should have a very generous net worth. Yes, she does. She has a net worth that is placed at 18 million dollars.

Suzy Kolber’s Body Measurements

At over 50, Suzy has a good physique with a height of five feet seven inches.