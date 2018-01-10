Advertisement

You can be forgiven if you’ve never heard the name, Sonya Curry. However, if her last name – Curry – reminds you of someone else, someone famous, then you’re probably right in your non-verbal assumption, but we’ll get back to that. This 51-year old African American Haitian goddess is an American School Administrator and lover of sports but her athletic inclinations will likely be what she – and her family will be mostly remembered for.

Sonya Curry Bio, Wiki, Height

Sonya is a true Virginia gal, born and raised. She spent her pre-marriage life exclusively in Radford, Virginia, her birthplace. Her flair for sports began to show in Radford High School where she played basketball and volleyball, she also went on to win state championships in both sports disciplines.

True to her roots, she chose to remain in Virginia for her university, opting for Virginia Tech. Here she finally dropped basketball and decided to focus on volleyball, she continued breaking records and didn’t have to wait long to do it either. In her junior year, she led the Hokies to a 23-14 while racking up 57 aces, making her the holder of the sixth most aces recorded in a single season in Virginia Tech history.

Her coloured career with the Hokies culminated with a 69-70 record by her final year and an admission into the All-Metro team. When you consider the fact that Sonya stands at just 5ft 3 inches (1.60m), it is surprising to reconcile that with her successes. We know what successful athletes look like – big and intimidating. Perhaps, it’s in her genes.

Sonya Curry graduated with a degree in elementary education and a minor in family studies but not before meeting Dell, who would later be her husband. He was himself an athletic guy and played a key role for the Hokies basketball team at the time. As the story goes, her coach invited him to one of their games and he asked her out at the end of the match. Perhaps, it was their mutual love for sports or maybe it was something more. Either way, they clicked, their romance blossomed and they got married in 1988. Dell Curry’s drafting by the Charlotte Hornets would finally be the factor that took Sonya out of her home state as she moved to Charlotte with her husband after he was drafted.

Sports isn’t the only thing that Sonya Curry has to show for herself though. She is a religious person and her Christian faith is very evident in the career path she has forged for herself. In 1995, she opened the doors to Charlotte Montessori School of Lake Norman. It is a legal and private, non-profit, charitable academic institution that adopts – as the name implies – the Montessori method of learning to holistically unlock children’s creativity, independence and yearning to learn.

Her faith became even more evident when in the 2004/2005 academic year they finally won approval to transition into a fully Christian Montessori School and that became the name – Christian Montessori School of Lake Norman. The institution accepts children from 15 months to 6 years of age from all races, colour, creed and national heritage. They are also approved by the North Carolina Department of Non-Public Instruction and is a full school member of the American Montessori Society.

Sonya Curry Ethnicity, Parents, Family

One thing that is sure, if you see her in person or look through her Instagram feed is that Sonya is a ravishing beauty and probably still gets hit on. She definitely got the best part of her parents’ genes. She was born on May 30, 1966, in Radford, Virginia to an African father, Cleive Ester Adams, and a Haitian mother, Candy Adams.

The union of Sonya and her husband, Dell is obvious in the beauty of their children, Stephen, Seth and Sydel. But she and her husband gave their children more than just looks; they passed on the athletic family torch too. Their first son Stephen Curry, born in 1988 is a two-time MVP for the Golden State Warriors; Seth, born in 1990 is a point guard for the Sacramento Kings; and Sydel, born in 1994 was a setter for the women’s volleyball team while she was at Elon University.

Factor in her husband’s illustrious career as a professional basketball player in the NBA, and you begin to see the form of an NBA family legacy that is sure to leave us drooling with pride and envy in equal measure.

Sonya Facts

Looking back at Sonya Curry’s school days, we may shake our heads in wonder at what could have been had she continued to play professionally. But her decision to turn away from it all wasn’t a mistake; it was intentional. She decided to give it all up to be the best homemaker she could be. Looking now at her three wonderful children how they’ve turned out, I’m sure she is beaming with pride in the knowledge that she made the right decision.

Stephen, Seth and Sydel may have gotten their athletic genes from both parents, but it is Sonya that is rightly credited for developing these three raw talents into superstars. She put her volleyball and basketball experience to good use and trained her kids on all the basics, preparing them for a life of athletic achievements. This obviously paid off big time.

She is also a skilled encourager and helped Stephen keep his head focused on the basics when he was having difficulty getting drafted by the Golden State Warriors. His mother’s words eventually got him in. Seth too, but he decided to sign for the Sacramento Kings.

Sonya Curry possesses motivational skills that are equally weird and effective. In an interview with San Francisco Chronicle, she revealed that she fines Stephen $100 after the first three failed attempts for every turnover he makes in every game. Stephen says this keeps him on edge in every game and helps him learn from his mistakes quicker. The fine is paid at the end of the season in form of gifts and clothing. That’s kind of cute if you ask me, plus it’s not like Stephen is complaining. He can afford it.

When Sonya Curry gets excited at her children’s successes, it knows no bounds – and perhaps has no bounds as well. During Stephen’s memorable shot against the Portland Trail Blazers, she got so excited she began to dance all over another dude who wasn’t her husband.

As expected, haters picked up on this and began to call her out and insinuate problems in the marriage. As it turns out it was excitement and nothing more. The “other dude in” was Jason Richards, Stephen Curry’s former Davidson College playmate. And none of her family members seemed to have a problem with it. Not even her husband who was seated just two seats over. Sorry haters, no family drama here! All is well in the Curry dynasty and Sonya Curry is still the cutest MBA mama of all time!