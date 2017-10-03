Hot and talented are perhaps the top two words that best describe Shemar Moore. The Emmy-winning actor has been in Hollywood for over a decade and counting and has impressed with roles in projects such as The Young and the Restless, and Criminal Minds.

The small screen staple, in 2016, left his 11 season-long role of Derek Morgan in Criminal Minds and shortly after joined the cast of yet another crime drama television series, S.W.A.T.

“When I left CRIMINAL MINDS, it was a blind leap. I just believed in me and I was hungry to grow. I didn’t know S.W.A.T. was coming. I had no idea. I was an unemployed actor trying to figure it out. But my mother gave me a card that said, ‘Leap and the net will appear.’ I went on vacation to Sydney, Australia, and I lost myself. I got away from the business. I was like, ‘I’m chilling,’ ” the hunky actor said when Soap Opera Digest asked him in an interview if he was in talks for the SWAT role when he left Criminal Minds.

Before his acting skills announced him to the world, Moore began his career as a fashion model.

Shemar Moore Bio/Wiki

Shemar Franklin Moore was born on April 20, 1970, in Oakland, California to an African-American father named Sherrod Moore and a Caucasian (Irish and French-Canadian) mother Marilyn Wilson. Born in Roxbury, Massachusetts, Moore’s mother is a mathematician who works as a business consultant.

Moore parents divorced when he was an infant and as a result, he spent the most part of his childhood with his mom, first in Bahrain and then in Denmark. Moore’s mom had moved with him to Europe where she worked as a teacher.

Moore and his mother spent 7 years in Europe before returning to the US and settling in Chico, California, and later, Palo Alto where he attended Gunn High School. During his time in Europe, he had attended a British private school.

Moore attended college at Santa Clara University where he took theater arts as a minor and communications as a major. Despite his career choice, Moore had originally aspired to become a professional baseball player, however, an injury in college saw him kiss that path goodbye.

In college, Moore put his athletic body to good use by modelling to pay his bills. When it was clear that he had no future as an athlete, Moore relocated to Los Angeles and began pursuing an acting career.

Almost immediately, and to the surprise of his friends and family who never betted on him to make it as an actor, Moore landed the role of Malcolm Winters in the long-running CBS soap opera “The Young and the Restless” which became his breakthrough.

In his second year playing the role, Moore received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series. He later went on to win 8 awards including an Emmy in 2000 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

While on the hit CBS show, Moore took up guest roles in other shows and made his big screen debut in Hav Plenty (1998). In 2000, he starred in romantic comedy The Brother with Morris Chestnut, and Bill Bellamy.

Between 2002 and 2003, Moore played the main role of Jesse Reese in Birds of Prey.

It was immediately after leaving “The Young and Restless,” that Moore landed the role of Derek Morgan in Criminal Minds which would become one of his most notable projects. For the role, Moore earned an Image Awards for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series.

Moore’s consistency in the small screen gives him little or no time to feature in blockbusters, however, he has been recognized for a couple of feature films including his role in Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman for which he received an Image Awards nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture.

In 2016, Shemar starred in “The Bounce Back” which was his debut as a producer and director. He has voiced Victor Stone/Cyborg in DC comics direct-to-video superhero film Justice League and its sequels.

Also a model, Moore is signed to New York City’s DNA Model Management.

Shemar Moore Net Worth – $16 Million

Thanks hugely to two long-standing TV shows, Moore has been able to earn an estimated net worth of $16 Million. Per reports, he received a salary of $175,000 per episode for his role in Criminal Minds.

Shemar Moore Wife/Kids/Girlfriend

As expected of a handsome and hot looking man like Moore, he has “dated plenty women,” a fact he revealed back in 2016 while debunking rumors that he is gay.

He has dated big names like Toni Braxton (1994 – 1995), Halle Berry (1997 – 1998), Ashley Scott (2002 – 2003), Kimberly Elise (2004 – 2005), Lauriane Gilliéron (2007), and more.

Surprisingly, Moore has NEVER been married and has NO kids. However, he revealed on his Instagram page in 2016 that he wants to get married in two or three years time (SEE VIDEO ABOVE).

As a matter of fact, he cited focusing on his personal life and getting married as some of the reasons he quit his busy role in Criminal Minds…

“I need balance in my life. I love what I do for a living, I love it from ‘Action’ to ‘Cut,’ but I also want to walk my dogs, travel, get married, have kids. I want balance, and it’s hard to do with the schedule that we have,” the actor told TV Line.

His most recent relationship, at the time of this writing, was with pro soccer player, Shawna Gordon. The pair began dating in 2015 when Moore bragged about her saying that she’s the “#1 HOTTEST chick in pro sports…If she stands up and turns around you might just faint.” Sadly, that flame didn’t last long as they split in 2016.

Moore appears to still be on the look out for THE ONE. He seems to be a good husband material though…. Read what he once said about his mother and women;

“Although I have a lot of close female friends in my life, my number one is still my mom. Without her, I wouldn’t have the values that I have and see the world the way that I do today. She taught me how to appreciate and respect women. She taught me chivalry and how to love a woman and respect their feelings and emotions.”

Shemar Moore Height: 1.85 m – 6 feet 1 inch.

Know More about Moore from his official website. Also catch up with him on Instagram and Twitter.