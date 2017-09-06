Fans of CW shows One Tree Hill, and The Flash are definitely familiar with Shantel Vansanten’s face. In the former, she played the role of Quinn James, the sister to Haley James Scott (Bethany Joy Lenz), and in the latter, the role of Detective Patty Spivot.

As of 2017, Vansanten portrays the role of Julie Swagger the wife of lead character Bob Lee Swagger in the USA Network series Shooter which premiered in November 2016.

In addition to acting, Vansanten is also a model who has graced the covers of Teen Vogue, and Seventeen.

Shantel Vansanten Bio

Shantel Vansanten was born on July 25, 1985, in Luverne, Minnesota and raised in Spring, Texas by her mother and grandmother named Doris. Vansanten is of Dutch and Norwegian descent.

She attended an all-girls college prep school in Houston, Texas called Incarnate Word Academy. She got her college education from d Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas.

Vansanten developed the passion for modelling when she was fifteen years old. She began with the Page Parkes Management. In an effort to advance her modelling career, Shantel became one of the contestants on NBC’s reality television series Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Model Search. Unfortunately, she didn’t make it past the first episode.

Read Also: Jonathan Whitesell Wiki, Bio, Gay, Body Measurements, Dating, Girlfriend

She then landed a couple of small roles in television films. Shantel in 2007 landed a role in the film adaptation of “t.A.T.u. Come Back.” After filming was concluded, the movie premiered first in Russia in 2011 and later in the US in 2012 with the title You and I.

2009 would become the year, Shantel would land her much needed big break which came after she starred in he fourth installment of Final Destination. Amazingly, she had never watched any of the Final Destination films as of when she landed the role.

Though not a fan of scary movies, Shantel eve got to do her own stunts in Final Destination. The movie premiered to negative reviews but grossed well at the box office, bringing in a whopping $186.2 million from a budget of $40 million. The film remains her highest grossing film yet.

It was also in 2009 that Shantel landed the recurring role of photographer Quin James in the 7th season of the CW hit show, One Tree Hill. She had auditioned for the role of Alexis but was instead asked to play the sister to Haley Scott. Shantel remained on OTH until the 9th and final season which ended in 2012.

Shantel has also had main roles in shows like Gang Related (2014), The Messengers (2015) as well as a recurring role The Flash. In film, Vansanten has starred in Something Wicked, an independent psychological horror film which was filmed in 2009 but released in 2014.

Shantel Vansanten Married/Husband/Boyfriend

One of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, Shantel is the dream girl of most guys. She was in a relationship with American sprinter Michael Johnson back in 2008. The relationship reportedly ended a year later in 2009.

Read Also: Eka Darville Gay, Girlfriend, Salary, Net Worth, Wiki, Bio, Career

She then dated her OTH costar ad birthday mate James Lafferty. There were rumors that she also dated her OTH matchup Robert Buckley. However, she later debunked the dating rumors saying that they are just friends, very good friends. Here is a post she dedicated to him on his birthday in 2017.

In 2015 Shantel was rumored to be dating British actor, John Fletcher. They met during the filming of the TV series, The Messengers. Rumour of their relationship began when paparazzi cameras caught them walking the streets with their arms locked together.

The rumors were confirmed when they each took turns to post cute snaps of themselves on social media and fans couldn’t help but root for them.

Shockingly, in 2017, about a year after they had officially begun dating, fans found out that both Shantel and John have taken down photos of themselves together from their individual social media accounts.

While they have remained mum about the state of their relationship, we need no soothsayer to announce to us that it is officially over between these two.

We are on the look out for the next one…

Read Also: Jennifer Aniston’s Nose Job, House, Legs And Diet

Shantel Vansanten Body Measurements

Vansanten is one of those fitness junkies. “When I’m on set filming One Tree Hill (2003), I get up and work out four to five days a week,” she once said in an interview.

She is a member of Women’s Health Magazine, one of the world’s biggest fitness mags and frequently contributes her workout staples.

Additionally, she is a lover of sports many of which she actively participates in, they include; volleyball, knee-and-wakeboarding, track and field, water-, slalom-, and jet-skiing, Frisbee, flag football, softball, badminton, as well as sprinting, and running.

Now we know how she got that killer bod.

BuddyTV ranked her #24 on its “TV’s 100 Sexiest Women of 2010” list and #21 in 2011.

Shantel stands at 5 feet 8 inches – 1.73 m tall.

Follow her on Twitter.