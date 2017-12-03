Season Hubley is American veteran actress and singer is known best for her role in the movie Elvis as Priscilla Presley a partner to Kurt Russell who starred as Elvis Presley in the film, Elvis. Their relationship transcended the set and they went on to tie the knots before they later divorced. She is also known for her work in the movies Lolly-Madonna XXX, Vice Squad and Kiss the Sky. She remained active in the entertainment industry from 1972 till 1998 when she retired. Before retiring, she attained a respectable position in Hollywood and had many fans but her fans are wondering where is she and what she is up to now.

Season Hubley Age/Bio

Season Hubley was born on March 14, 1951, in New York City, New York, United States. She is the daughter of Grant Shelby Hubley (father) and Julia Kaul Paine (mother). Her father, Grant is a famous writer and an entrepreneur. Season Hubley was born as Susan Hubley and she has two siblings, a brother named Whip Hubley who is also an actor and a sister named Sally Hubley. Information about her educational background is not known but it is safe to assume she is well educated, considering that her parents were educated and the father is a writer. Her nationality is American and belongs to the White ethnicity.

She still looks very attractive even in her early sixties. She has a height of 1.65 metres, which is 5 feet 4 inches.

Season Hubley Career

Season Hubley career took off in the late 1970s on a slow but steady progression. She started her career as a fringe cast on several TV shows at the age of 21 but the supporting roles kept coming in steadily. In 1972, she appeared on the comedy TV show, ‘Bobby Jo and the Good Time Band’. The comedy-drama revolved around the character she portrayed (Bobby Jo). In the following year, she made her debut in 1973 film ‘Lolly-Madonna XXX’ as Lolly Madonna. She was also part of the CBS TV daytime drama ‘Love of Life’ where she played the role of Nurse Candy Lowe in a few seasons of the show.

She made the comeback to film with a role in the 1982 movie, ‘Vice Squad’. She portrayed the character of Princess, a Los Angeles businesswoman who becomes a prostitute in order to support herself and her daughter before she is forced to lure a brutal gangster to his arrest by Detective Tom Walsh and his vice squad. However, she became very popular after she appeared in the made-for-television film ‘Elvis’ where she starred alongside actor Kurt Russel (who appeared as Elvis Presley) as Priscilla Presley. Other of her notable works in the movies include Escape from New York, among many others.





Season Hubley was more visible on TV shows than she was in film. Her debut in television screen came in 1972 and from then on, she was always in the screens until she called it time on her professional acting career and from the entertainment industry generally in 1998. Her last TV appearance was in the 1998 children drama ‘Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror’ where she appeared as Lilly’s mother.

In all, Season Hubley made appearances in twelve films and thirty-seven TV series.

1973 Lolly-Madonna XXX 1974 Catch My Soul 1979 Hardcore 1981 Escape from New York 1982 Vice Squad 1985 The Key to Rebecca 1987 Prettykill 1987 Steele Justice 1989 Caddie Woodlawn 1991 Total Exposure 1992 Stepfather III 1998 Kiss the Sky

Her Television series according to Wikipedia include: 1972 Bobby Jo and the Good Time Band 1972 1973 She Lives! 1974 1974 Kung Fu 1975 1976–1977 Family 1977 Starsky and Hutch 1977 SST: Death Flight 1977 Westside Medical 1977 Kojak 1977 Visions 1978 Loose Change 1979 Elvis 1979 Mrs. R’s Daughter 1983 1984 1985 1985 1985 Alfred Hitchcock Presents 1986 Hammer House of Mystery and Suspense 1986 Under the Influence 1986 Christmas Dove 1987 1988 Shakedown on the Sunset Strip 1988 Blue Skies 1990 Unspeakable Acts 1990 Murder, She Wrote 1990 Child in the Night 1990 Vestige of Honor 1991 CBS Schoolbreak Special 1992 Steel Justice 1992–1994 All My Children 1996 No One Would Tell 1996 Humanoids from the Deep 1998 Beverly Hills, 90210 1998 Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror

Season Hubley Married/Divorce

Season Hubley is a divorcee. Her love life has not been near as successful as her career life. She has been married two times and divorced on the two occasions with none of the relationships lasting up to five years. Season was initially married to her Emmy Award-winning boyfriend turned husband, Kurt Vogel Russell on March 17, 1979. They met while they worked together on the movie Elvis. She played Priscilla Presley while Russell was portraying famous singer and actor Elvis Presley. They moved the love relationship from the set to real life and started their love affair shortly after. The marital bond produced a son – Boston Russell (b. 16 February 1980) but did not last for long after that. They ended up in a divorce in 1983.

The same year, Russell started his romance with his current wife, Goldie Hawn. It has been also reported that Season Hubley had an affair with actor David Carradine in 1974 – five years before her first marriage to Kurt Russell.

After her divorce from Russell, Season remained focused on her career until she met David Hayball. David Hayball was an actor too and before long, they had started dating. They got married in 1992, but this marriage also could not hold its own and the couple decided it was best to separate. And so, after just about two years, Season Hubley became divorced for the second time asking as they ended up their marriage (which had produced no child) in 1994.

Season Hubley Son/Family

Boston Russell is the eldest son of legendary superstar Kurt Russell and Season Hubley. The star kid who is maintaining a low profile is basking in the fame and glory accorded him by being born into a family of superstars. As odd as it sounds, Boston, unlike his step-siblings, is not interested in pursuing a career in the TV or silver screens as it seems like he is comfortable with his life behind the spotlight.

Although his parents have separated, Boston has a healthy relationship with his father Kurt and his step-mother Goldie Hawn. More so with his step siblings – Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell. He is as happy as he can be and has now grown up to be a handsome young man.

Season Hubley Net Worth

Season Hubley made a name for herself in the entertainment circles before she ended her career. And she also made a fortune for it. Her net worth is estimated to be around $1 million as she made money from acting career and also some worthwhile investments in real estate.

Season Hubley Quick Facts