Since joining the FOX Business Network since its inception in October 2007, Sandra Smith’s career as a reporter has been on the rise. She now hosts the network’s Outnumbered as well as Fox News Chanel’s America’s Newsroom. Here is more about her career and personal life.

Sandra Smith Bio

Sandra was born as Sandra Kaye Smith on September 22, 1980, in Wheaton, Illinois. Her mother is from Lawton, Oklahoma, while her father is from Chicago. Sandra attended Wheaton Warrenville South High School where she was extremely active in sports becoming the cross county captain during her senior year. Sandra also ran the track, earning two letters. At the state level, Smith was named among the Academic All-Conference selection, and was also an Illinois High School Association state qualifier.

She graduated from high school in 1998 and proceeded to Illinois State University. After about two years at ISU, Smith transferred to Louisiana State University in the 2002 academic year. She graduated from LSU with a degree in Business management. She minored in speech. At LSU, Smith continued as an active athlete and played Division 1 College Sports at the NCAA national championship. At the LSU Alumni Gold Track & Field Invitational, Smith clocked 11:57.98 in the steeplechase making her the second all-time fastest in the school’s history. Sandra was a recipient of Academic All-American honors.

After graduating from college, Smith began her career at Aegis Capital Group as a research associate. Her role included identifying investment opportunities, researching and analyzing of retail stocks, as well as preparing weekly stock newsletters to clients.

Her next job was at Hermitage Capital Management where she worked as a trader preparing commission reports, conducting portfolio analysis and executing US equities. Smith then joined Chicago’s Terra Nova Institutional as the Director of Institutional Sales and Trading. Her duties included handling of hedge fund accounts as well as investment management.

Following this, Smith landed her first on-air job as a reporter for Bloomberg Television covering US equities and derivatives market. She also reported for Bloomberg Press. In October 2007, Smith joined the-then new network FOX Business Channel as a reporter. At Fox, Sandra quickly rose up the ranks and today she appears on many programs on the network.

Sandra Smith Facts

In October 2017, Sandra revealed to Fox News insider some details about her personal life and career. Here are some of the interesting details…

1. During the 2016 US Presidential elections, Smith moderated two Republican presidential debates. She co-moderated the two debates alongside her colleague Trish Regan. They became the first all-female team in American history to moderate a presidential debate.

2. Sandra is one of only two FOX reporters (the other being Jenna Lee who played softball) to have participated in Division I college sports on an NCAA national championship team.

3. Smith hails from a very large family with a history of working in Chicago’s financial district. Her own father worked at Chicago’s Mercantile Exchange as a floor trader.

4. While attending Officer Candidate School at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Smith’s father met her mother who is an Oklahoma native.

5. Smith is the last child of 6 children. She has four older sisters and one brother. As of 2017, Smith’s parents are grandparents to 14 grandchildren.

6. Smith owns a dog, a German Shorthaired Pointer she calls “Whiskey.” He was born on September 12th, 2014.

Celebrating this pup’s 3rd birthday. Happy Birthday to our sweet “Whiskey”! ❤️🐾🎂 pic.twitter.com/aKJfWWDI4w — Sandra Smith (@SandraSmithFox) September 13, 2017

Sandra Smith Net Worth

It is no doubt that Sandra Smith is receiving a worthy paycheck for what she does at Fox Business Channel. However, the exact figures of her income has never been revealed to the public. Therefore, figures of how much she earns are only mere speculations. According to some sources, Smith is said to take home a salary of $300,000, others have estimated her net worth to be $1.5 Million.

Sandra Smith Married/Husband – John Connelly

Smith is a married woman. On May 1, 2010, she got married to John Connelly. Not much is known about Smith’s husband Connelly and how they met. The couple, as of 2017 have two kids together. Their first child, daughter Cora Belle Connelly was born in 2013 while their son was born in 2015. Sandra often takes to her social media account to shares pictures of her two great kids.

Sandra Smith Measurements

Height: 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m)

Dress Size: 6

Breasts-Waist-Hips: 35-24-36 inches (89-61-91 cm)