Roger Stone is a man whose influence cannot be denied in the American political scene. He has been an active participant as a political consultant, lobbyist, strategist and conspiracy theorist well known for his use of Opposition Research for Republican candidates.

Roger Stone’s Bio, Wiki

The Political Consultant was born on August 27, 1952, in Norwalk, Connecticut as Roger Jason Stone Jr. His childhood and teenage years were spent in Lewisboro, New York and he attended high school in Nothern Westchester Country, New York. He got admission to George Washington University where he continued his education and pursuit of politics. Since politics was a central part of Roger Stone’s life while he was growing up, he knew tricks with which he manipulates results in his favor. However, he claimed that everything he did between then and now was not illegal. As a junior and the vice president of the student government in high school, he successfully maneuvered his ways and became president during his senior year.

Roger Stone’s political career kicked off when he participated in money collection for Nixon via the Young Socialist Alliance but later gave the records of receipts to an opposition, the Manchester Union-Leader. His tricks also involved getting a spy hired by the Hubert Humphrey campaign who became Humphrey’s driver. During those days, Stone spotted loopholes within the opposition and used it to the advantage of his group, it’s no wonder he grew into quite a good lobbyist and conspiracy theorist.

Is Roger Stone Gay? – Wife

For all the rumors and conspiracy theories flying around about Roger Stone’s sexuality and whether or not he is leaning towards the same sex, the Political consultant guru has been married twice, and it seems the magic happened on the second try. He was first married to Anne Wesche in 1974 and all seemed to be going well until they got divorced in 1990.

Two years later, he gave matrimony a second try and tied the knot with Nydia Bertran and as far as we can tell, the couple is happy and there is no news of a divorce anywhere in site. This would also prove that he is straight and by no means gay.





Roger Stone’s Net Worth

The Lobbyist and Political consultant has worked for different political regimes in different capacities over the decades which have been quite profitable for him. His first administrative work was in the Office of Economic Opportunity after Nixon won the 1972 presidential election though he later lost the job as he was identified as a trickster working against the Nixon regime from the inside. He also worked on the campaign team of Ronald Reagan in 1976 and 1977 before becoming the national chairman of The Young Republicans Group.

During the 1980’s he has served as the chief strategist for Governor Thomas Kean’s campaign for Governor of New Jersey, he served as Senior Adviser during Jack Kemp’s presidential campaign. In the later part of the 90’s, he became the president of Republican Senator Arlen Specter’s campaign during the 1996 Republican Presidential nomination and he worked for current US President Donald Trump as his Casino Lobbyist for many years.

The high profiled political consultant and strategist was in the limelight as he was an adviser in the 2016 presidential campaign of Donald Trump though he resigned the position due to controversies that arose during the campaign. He rather worked from the sidelines as an informal advisor through the presidential campaign and later formed a pro-Trump activist group to increase his influence.

In addition to his political works, Stone has other sources of income which include an occasional contribution to the website ‘The Daily Caller’. He owns a fashion blog which he also writes for named ‘Stone on Style’ and he is also a writer and has written five books so far which were published by Skyhorse Publishing in New York City.

Roger Stone is estimated to have a total net worth of about $20 million.

Roger Stone’s Family and Other Facts

Stone is said to be of Hungarian and Italian ancestry which accounts for his family being Catholics. His father, Roger J. Stone was a businessman and his mother is Gloria Rose who was a reporter in their small town.

Some fascinating facts about this lobbyist include:

1. He has been a republic since age 12 after reading Barry Goldwater’s The Conscience of a Conservative.

2. He dropped out of George Washington University at age 19.

3. He was the youngest person involved in the Watergate scandal during President Nixon’s regime.

4. There is a tattoo of President Richard Nixon on his back.

5. He has once been banned from appearing on CNN.

6. Twitter suspended his account for his scandalous tweets to Ana Navarro and other media persons.

7. Stone was a onetime governorship candidate for the state of Florida who focused on gay rights and making marijuana legal.

8. The Lobbyist has known President Donald Trump for over 3 decades.