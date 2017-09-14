If you are familiar with History Channel’s reality show “The Curse of Oak Island”, then you must also be familiar with Rick Lagina.

Rick Lagina is one of the two Lagina’s brothers responsible for the production of the popular reality show which began airing in January 2014. The fourth season ended in February (2017).

The reality show follows the Lagina brothers as they use state of the art equipment and experts to search the three main area on Oak Island where treasures are said to be hidden.

The 4th season was one of the highest watched shows in the entire history of The History Channel, with fans beginning to relax believing that was the finale, rumors have it that the brothers are planning a season 5, even though there has not been an update from History Channel or the Lagina brothers

We hope this doesn’t bore fans are beginning to wonder if there are real treasures on the Oak Island.

Is Rick Lagina Dead?

There have been many mysteries on Oak Island tied to a curse planted by whoever may have hidden treasure or artifacts at the site and those have searched the island in the past have sometimes met with death or some paranormal occurrences.

A strange poisonous gas has been emitted at the site. In 1965, the Restell Tragedy occurred. The group of 4 explorers died when one fell into a shaft and the others died trying to save him.

But fortunately, Rick Lagina and his crew have not met their death searching for the hidden treasures on the land. So the answer to the above question is a big NO, Rick Lagina is not dead.

Is Rick Lagina Married?

Though Rick Lagina has made a name for himself since his appearance in TV reality series, he is one of those who won’t let his personal life out in the media.

So fans are not in the “know” if he is yet to get married or he just does want not want to show it.

There were many rumors about Rick is gay but there no proofs to prove the rumor. We might just have to wait and see if he does open up about his marital status anytime soon.

Lagina Married Biography

As earlier mentioned earlier, Rick is very secretive about his personal life.that not much is found about him online. But here is what we do know about him.

Rick Lagina was born in the United States of America to the Lagina’s family from Kingsford in northern Michigan.

Rick was a former postal worker, who has gained huge popularity through The Curse of Oak Island reality show aired on History Channel – the show is based on solving the Oak Island (140-acre island is located off of Nova Scotia in Canada) mystery with the help of global experts and sophisticated technology.

Rick became obsessed with the Oak Island in 1965 after he read an article in the Readers Digest which told about the legend of treasure being buried there, wood timbers found and the booby traps.

Rick’s fascination grew after his dad showed him and his brother Marty an article in The Wall Street Journal about Oak Island. Both boys remained interested in the treasure and the legends surrounding it. Rick, especially became determined to someday investigate.

The two brothers then visited the island to search for the treasure and investigate. They began a tour company which leads guests through Oak Island’s mysteries, items found, and tours of the entire island including the “Money Pit” and “Borehole 10-X”.

The tour includes a small museum but does not allow guests to see or photograph the “War Room” which most likely contains mysterious artifacts found on the island.

There are many legends and theories surrounding the mysterious treasure of Oak Island.

The most common one is that there is pirates’ treasure hidden at one of the sites. Many mysterious relics have also been found to drive that point home including bone fragments, coins, and metal from pre-1795, concrete, platforms, and human bone fragments.

A curious inscription on a large rock was found near the owner. It was the letter “G” and is thought to possibly be a free mason symbol. The foundation of the dwelling of the

The foundation of the dwelling of the island’s discover, Daniel McGinnis, were discovered. Oddly, nearby was a foundation built with Portuguese stone. In 1981, explorer Fred Nolan discovered large boulders in the shape of a cross, “Nolan’s Cross”.

Rick Lagina Net Worth

Rick Lagina is believed to receive an incredible salary from his profession, due to which his net worth has been calculated of $2 Million Dollars.

Rick Lagina undoubtedly has large numbers of fans and followers. Though he is not active on social media sites like Twitter, Instagram, he does have a fan club on Facebook.