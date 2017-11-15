The fans of CBS’s hit action TV show, NCIS: Los Angeles, are very much familiar with Renée Felice Smith who has been portraying the role of Nell Jones since the show’s second season. She is also known for her role in the 2011 film Detachment.

Many of Smith’s fans have been wondering about the status of her romantic life, whether or not she is married or just dating someone. While Smith herself hasn’t come out outrightly to talk about her romantic life, we’ll explore some facts that will help us determine the status of her romantic life.

Renée Felice Smith Husband/Married

Searches like Renée Felice Smith Married and Renée Felice Smith Husband have been among the most searched phrases on search engine sites. This is because fans are eager to know if their favorite actress has ever tied the knot, most particularly to a certain guy named Christopher Gabriel whom she has been flaunting across her social media pages.

The bond the duo share seem to be so strong and fans have been asking if the pair is married or just dating, or maybe just friends. The best person to answer that question is Renee herself, but unfortunately, she has been tightlipped about it.

However, the caption of photos of her and Christopher she posts online clearly show that there is something romantic going on between the two.

True love. #hugothefrenchbulldog

Whether she is his husband or just her boyfriend would perhaps remain a mystery to us all until the day she decides to reveal it to the public.





Christopher, on the other hand, has taken to his own Instagram page to post sweet words about Renée, even referring to her as “Love” in a 2016 post where he wished her a happy birthday.

Happy birthday to this P.Y.T. @reneefelicesmith I hope your 29th year is even better than your 30th. Love!

What’s more? The two have worked together professionally. Chris and Renée directed their first feature film entitled, The Relationtrip. The film premiered in March 2017 at SXSW.

They definitely look good together and we can’t help but root for them. We’ll keep our fingers crossed while we wait for the outcome of this one. Other than Christopher, Smith has not in the past been linked with anyone, well not any that the media is aware of.

Renée Felice Smith Family, Wiki

Smith is equally secretive about her family, perhaps for security reasons. However, in a 2012 interview with Tailsinc, Smith spoke fondly of her mom. When asked about who inspires her, she said; “My mom. She’s a really creative person. I’ve always admired her.” That goes a long way to show that Smith has a good relationship with her family.

While there is little information available about her family, there’s much about her early years and how she got into acting…

Smith who is of Italian and Irish descent was born on 16 January 1985, in New York City, the USA where she attended high school at Patchogue-Medford High School on Long Island, New York. Smith always had a thing for acting. Her first acting gig came when she was just 6 years old in a national commercial for Danone yogurt.

In high school, Smith was voted “Most Likely to Win an Oscar.” Taking her passion for entertainment to the next level, Smith attended the Tisch School of the Arts, surprisingly, she didn’t major in drama but in journalism and minored in history.

Smith began her acting career in theater making her debut in Second Stage’s Wildflower. Her first small-screen gig would have been in CW sitcom Wyoming, however, the show’s pilot was not picked up.

In the second season of NCIS: Los Angeles, Renée got the role of Nell Jones which was originally planned to be a recurring one, however, her performance impressed producers who upgraded the role to one of the main casts on the show.

In addition to NCIS: LA, Smith has had other acting gigs including a 2017 episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, short sci-fi film Code Academy (2014), Nanny Cam (2014), and short film Baby (2015) which she also produced.

Smith has a soft spot for dogs. She owns a French bulldog named Huge. She began co-creating a children’s book series based on it in 2012.

Renée Felice Smith Body Measurements, Feet

Height: 5 feet 1.5 inches (1.56 m)

Breasts-Waist-Hips: 33-24-34 inches (84-61-86 cm)

The most interesting thing about Smith’s feet is that she is an excellent tap dancer. She wears Shoe Size 6 (US)