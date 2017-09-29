Natascha McElhone is an English-Irish actress who performs both on stage and screen.

The gorgeous actress whose real name is Natasha Abigail Taylor but known professionally as Natascha McElhone, was born in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, England, on 14 December, 1969 to a journalist couple Noreen McElhone and Michael Taylor.

When she was just 2-years-old, the marriage between Natascha’s parents collapsed and as a result, her Irish mother relocated the family to Brighton, and subsequently remarried to journalist and columnist Roy Greenslade.

For reasons best known to the actress, she choose to adopt her mother’s maiden name as her stage name.

Natascha McElhone has a brother, Danom, a scriptwriter, who lives in Los Angeles, and two half-brothers, Alexander and Nicholas, who are both resident in Stockholm.

As a child, who took lessons in Irish dancing from ages 6–12, acquired her early education at St. Mary’s Hall School for Girls, a private owned boarding school in Brighton, Sussex.

While in the school, she also took acting classes and later got enrolled in London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art from where she graduated in 1993.

Read Also: Shannon Bream Bio, Age, Salary, Husband, Height, Body Measurements

The adorable actress kicked off her acting journey in the theatre with starring roles in Richard III and A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Open Air Theatre, Regent’s Park, London, and in The Count of Monte Cristo and The Cherry Orchard at the Haymarket Theatre, Leicester.

She decided to take her acting career a step further by moving on to the screen, consequently, Natascha made her television debut in the BBC’s Bergerac in 1991 (credited on screen as Natascha Taylor), and made an appearance in an episode of Absolutely Fabulous in the following year.

Natascha McElhone was also seen in the Dennis Potter TV mini-series Karaoke.

However, her first major box office role came in five years after she made her entry into the television world with Surviving Picasso, which required a full frontal scene with co-star Anthony Hopkins.

Presently, the undeniably talented actress starred in many movies but her most successful films to date has been 1998’s The Truman Show with Jim Carrey. She played a leading role alongside Brad Pitt in The Devil’s Own, Robert De Niro in Ronin and George Clooney in Solaris.

In 2005, she co-starred in the NBC mini-series Revelations with actor Bill Pullman and also starred in a 2006 West End production of Honour at the Wyndham’s Theatre alongside Diana Rigg and Martin Jarvis.

Having no intentions to slow down her pace, she went on to accept a leading role in the Showtime cable television series Californication as Karen, alongside David Duchovny.

McElhone co-starred in a 2013 adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, as Juliet’s mother, Lady Capulet, alongside Hailee Steinfeld and Damian Lewis.

In 2014, she played the role of Alex Forrest in Fatal Attraction, at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

The next year, Natascha McElhone starred as Sarah Churchill in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of Helen Edmundson’s Queen Anne.

In February 2016, she was cast in ABC’s political drama Designated Survivor, which premiered in September 2016.

Natascha McElhone Married, Husband, Kids

Natascha McElhone got married to Dr Martin Hirigoyen Kelly, a plastic surgeon, on 19 May 1998.

The couple lived in Fulham, West London, with their sons Theodore (born 2000) and Otis (born May 2003); their third son, Rex, was born in October 2008, five months after Kelly’s death.

Martin Kelly, 42, a celebrated plastic surgeon, had just returned from carrying out a late-night operation when he collapsed at his front door after suffering a suspected heart attack.

His wife, who was pregnant with their third child, was said to be “absolutely devastated”. The news was broken to her in Los Angeles where she was filming the TV drama Californication.

His body was found by a surgeon friend in the hall of the family’s £2.5 million house in Fulham minutes after he had returned home from Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, where he was an NHS consultant.

He was taken back to the hospital by ambulance where doctors tried in vain to resuscitate their colleague. One theory for the shocking death was that the surgeon’s heart might have been damaged by a recent viral infection.

The surgeon and the actress were about to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary and had known each other since they were teenagers.

The post-mortem report eventually said that the death was due to dilated cardiomyopathy.

Natascha McElhone Net Worth

The delectable actress is without a doubt, a hard worker! And true to the common saying that “hard work pays”, she has/is receiving the reward of her unflinching dedication to work.

Aside acting, Natascha McElhone is the newest Neutrogena spokeswoman and the face of the Ageless Essentials Continuous Hydration line.

In 2010 she was the voice of Marie in the video game Castlevania: Lords of Shadow from Konami.

At the start of 2016, this outstanding movie and television actress Natascha McElhone has accumulated total estimated net worth of about $5 million.

Natascha McElhone Hot Pics

Natascha has an average height of about 176 cm (5 feet and 8 inches tall). Her last recorded weight was 60 kg.

She is obviously blessed with good looks and has a charming personality. She has a pair of beautiful blue eyes, light brown hair and a tattoo on her arm.

Besides that, she also possesses a hot figure with a body measurement of 34-27-32 inches (Breast-Waist-Hip), and her boobs are 34C.

She also has a pair of long and hot feet which make her look ever hotter. Her legs are big, and her shoe size is nine standard American size.