Michelle Kosinski is a multiple award-winning American journalist best known for her work with CNN where she works as a senior diplomatic correspondent covering the State Department. Based in Washington DC, Kosinski who joined CNN in 2014 previously served as the White House correspondent during Obama’s administration.

In addition to covering the state department, Michelle contributes to all CNN platform and programs.

Michelle Kosinski Bio

Michelle Kosinski was born on May 6, 1974, in Willingboro Township, New Jersey and raised in Cinnaminson Township, New Jersey. She is of Polish descent. She has three siblings. Her mother is named Jeanette Kosinski, a chemist, and her father is Robert Kosinski, a retired biologist who worked for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

Michelle attended elementary school at St. Charles Borromeo School and high school at Holy Cross High School.

She attended Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University from where she graduated with a BA and Masters degree.

Career, CNN, NBC

Michelle began her professional journalism career at WIFR-CBS in Rockford, Illinois where she was named advocacy reporter.

She then joined WSOC-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina, there, she established the Piedmont Bureau. In 2001, she was voted “Best Reporter in Charlotte” by readers of the city’s arts and entertainment magazine.

Michele moved to WTVJ in the fall on 2001. At WTVNJ, she covered federal court cases and did a number of longer-form investigative reports. Michelle then reported for WTVJ-NBC 6 in Miami, Florida where in 2003, she received the Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards Craft Winner for reporting on Haitian immigrants issue.

Two years later in 2005, Michelle was by the by South Florida Women in Communications named Woman of the Year. She relocated to London in 2005 working as a foreign correspondent for NBC News. With NBC, Michelle covered quite a number of domestic and international events.

They include; terrorist plots and bombings in Europe, War/military handover in Afghanistan, US-Russia relations from Moscow, international court cases, aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, the Virginia Tech shootings, the assassination of Benazir Bhutto, he Alexander Litvinenko poisoning case in London, the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, the 2010 Haiti earthquake, and more.

She also reported for The Today Show MSNBC and CNBC and BC Nightly News with Brian Williams.

Michelle received a national Emmy award for live reporting during the coverage of the 2008 U.S. presidential elections. She joined CNN in 2014 as a White House correspondent and later became a Senior diplomatic correspondent covering the State Department.

Michelle Kosinski Salary, Net Worth

Kosinski’s job comes with a hefty paycheck. While her salary has never been made public, it is no doubt that Kosinski is a millionaire. In 2009, she purchased a 12,000 square foot house in Coral Gables, Florida for about $5.6 million. Michelle and her husband were said to own a swanky property in Notting Hill, London. That said, Michelle Kosinski’s net worth is estimated at $10 million.

Michelle Kosinski Married/Wedding

Kosinski married retired investment banker Kimbell Duncan on August 9th, 2014.

They met in London while Kosinski lived in London working as an NBC News correspondent.

The wedding was held at the Anderson House’s Great Stair Hall housed in the historic Anderson House mansion on Massachusetts Avenue, Washinton DC. The guest list was a little over 150 and included A-list journalists like CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Dana Bash, Fox News Channel’s White House correspondent, Ed Henry and his CNN producer wife Shirley Henry.

In honor to her polish roots, Michelle wore a traditional floral crown custom designed by a milliner in Krakow. She wore a strapless gown made by Oscar de la Renta. Kimbell wore a blue and green tartan-patterned kilt, custom to the Duncan clan.

Michelle Kosinski Husband: Kimbell Rush Duncan

Kimbell Rush Duncan was born in 1965 to Kenneth V. Duncan of Smithsburg and the late Frances K. Duncan. A Yale alum, Duncan worked in the London branch of an investment banking subsidiary of Tokyo’s Mizuho Financial as the managing director. He retired as an investment banker in 2004.

Duncan is the founder of Rush Foundations, a charity that seeks to prevent the spread of HIV in sub-Saharan Africa. He comes from a wealthy family and sits on the boards of companies where his family trusts hold investments.

Michelle Kosinski Kids

Upon her marriage to Kimbell Duncan, Michelle became the mother of his two kids; 5-year-old twins, daughter Sophia and son Nikita. The kids were birthed by Duncan’s widow.

Sophia and Nikita served as the flower girl and ring bearer, respectively at their parent’s wedding ceremony. As of 2017, it is unknown to the public if Michelle and Kimbell have had other children.

Catch up with Michelle Kosinski on Twitter.

Michelle Kosinski Summary

Date of Birth: May 6, 1974, in Willingboro Township, New Jersey

Ancestry: Polish

Husband: Kimbell Rush Duncan (married 2014)

Kids: 2 (daughter Sophia and son Nikita)

Siblings: 3

Parents: Jeanette N. Kosinski and Robert J. Kosinski of Cinnaminson, N.J.

Education: Northwestern University

Employer: CNN

Net Worth: $10 million (estimated)

Height: 5 feet 5 inches

Body Measurements: 36-27-36

Eye Color: Blue

Hair Color: Blonde