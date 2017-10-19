Laura Spencer is an American actress who is best known for her small screen endeavors most notably The Bones and The Big Bang Theory. Also dominant on the web, Spencer has appeared in a handful of web series including The Lizzie Bennet Diaries, an adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. Here is to everything you need to know about Laura Spencer.

Laura Spencer Bio

Laura Spencer was born on May 8, 1986, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Not much is known about Spencer’s upbringing and how she started acting, however, she began her professional acting career in 2009 beginning both in film and on TV.

Her first feature film was in Barking Water, an independent film directed by Sterlin Harjo. The film was named as the best drama film at the 2009 American Indian Film Festival. Also in 2009, Spencer appeared in three other films including; The Familiar, OU, I Love You and Nabot.

In the small screen, Spencer appeared in an episode of Funnell of Darkness. In 2010, she worked more in film appearing in Dylan Dog: Dead of Night, In The Land of Fireworks and a couple of short films.

The year 2011 saw Spencer appear in guest roles in more popular TV shows like Criminal Minds: Suspect Behaviour and 2 Broke Girls. She also starred in films like A Christmas Kiss and Time Expired.

The following year being 2012, Spencer got the role of Jane Bennet in the web series The Lizzie Bennet Diaries. In 2013, the web series became the first to win an Emmy award – for Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media – Original Interactive Program.

Earning the recurring role of Emily Sweeney, Raj’s girlfriend in the 7th season of CBS juggernaut The Big Bang Theory would become the first major break of her career.

Her character was promoted to a series regular in the 9th season. Laura continues to appear on the series on an as-needed basis which means that she doesn’t have to be in every episode.

While recurring on The Big Bang Theory, Laura simultaneously recurred on Bones as Jessica Warren. Her role lasted from season 9 through to season 12 in 2017.

In addition to her small screen gigs, Laura continues to appear in feature films.

Laura Spencer Facts

Laura has successfully funded her own short-film project of which she is extremely proud of. The film titled Likeness “is a short film exploring the mind of a woman suffering from Alzheimer’s and how the disease brings her closer to her daughter. It is a visual depiction of her state of mind as she travels back in time, unearthing long-buried memories,” the project’s website describes.

Laura didn’t launch the project alone though, she collaborated with friends and fellow actresses – Jamie Miller and Emily Diana Ruth. The actresses met in 2012 when they were all working together on Emily Diana’s first narrative film The Water’s Fine which was filmed in Canada.

As of September 2017, the trio was able to raise over $40,000 funding for the project.

Spencer is a lover of animals. She owns a cat and a dog.

Laura Spencer Married/Dating/BoyfriendHusband

Laura Spencer has NEVER been married, at the time of this writing. However, she has been in a relationship with a mystery guy since 2015 or earlier, we speculate, as she began hinting about him in late 2015

Laura has since posted photos of herself and the guy but has never mentioned his name…

Laura Spencer Tattoo

Laura’s The Big Bang Theory character Emily Sweeny has three tattoos including one of a Sally rag doll from the Disney movie “The Nightmare before Christmas”.

Spencer took to Twitter to give fans a closer look at the tattoo.

Height: 5′ 9″ (1.75 m)