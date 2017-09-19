Klay Alexander Thompson was also known as Klay Thompson is a professional basketball player for the Golden State Warriors of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Not only is he a professional basketball player, Klay is the Golden State Warriors’ shooting guard.

Born in Los Angeles, California, the United States on February 8, 1990, Klay Thompson is the son of a Bahamian retired basketball player, Mychal Thompson, and Julie Thompson, a volleyball player in college with the University of Portland.

Klay graduated from Santa Margarita Catholic High School in 2008. His love and passion for basketball blossomed while he was still a student; he averaged 21 points per game during his senior year and led SMCHS to a 30–5 record and a Division III State Championship appearance.

At age fourteen, his family yet again moved to Ladera Ranch, California and from there, he pushed on with his career, winning awards and setting several records in the basketball game.

As a freshman, he was named the Pac-10 All-Freshman Team after leading his team in 3-point field goal percentage and free throw percentage, and averaging 12.5 points per game.

In his Sophomore season, he led the Cougars to the Great Alaska Shootout Championship, of which he was named Most Outstanding Player after scoring a tournament single-game record of 43 points in the championship game and as a junior, Thompson again earned All-Pac-10 first-team honours after leading the Pac-10 in scoring.

Today, the naturally tall and good-looking basketballer is a three-time NBA All-Star

Klay Thompson Wife, Girlfriend

Not only does Klay have an impressive career as a basketball player, he equally has long and impressive relationships with the ladies. No doubt, he has great skills both on the basketball court and off.

Despite his offbeat and dry sense of humour, Klay’s luck drives him around young extremely beautiful ladies like the Los Angeles Rams cheerleader Cherise Sandra, school basketball player Tiffany Suarez, and Oregon-based model Hannah Stocking.

In all his relationships, the most announced is his relationship with Hannah Stocking, a model, and television personality. Before then, Klay was rumoured to have dated Fordham basketball player, Tiffany Suarez.

In 2015, he was spotted on a romantic supper date with Suarez. She posted a photograph on Instagram with the caption “Thank you for a stunning night.” Suarez is seen as one of the most beautiful ladies in basketball. she was found while playing for the Virginia Cavalier’s ladies’ basketball group before moving to Fordham.

The 27-year-old NBA star dated Hannah Stocking (24) for almost a year but their relationship hit the rock after Stocking reported him of cheating. She claimed that she found Klay in bed with a ‘groupie.’

Klay Thompson Brothers

The names of his siblings include Mychel Thompson and Trayce Thompson. His older brother, Mychel, plays professional basketball, and currently, plays for the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA Developmental League. Another Thompson brother, Trayce Thompson, is an outfielder for MLB’s L.A. Dodgers.

Klay Thompson Salary, Net Worth

Thanks to his impressive talent, illustrious lineage, and flourishing career, Klay Thompson is one of the leading players in the Golden State Warriors of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Klay joined the warriors in the 2014-2015 season and has since skyrocketed to one of the teams best player breaking records with all his jaw-dropping points. The sharpshooter signed a four-year $68 million contract with Golden State in 2015 as one-half of the “Splash Brothers.

Thompson finished third in NBA history with 276 3-pointers. He was second in the NBA this season, trailing teammate Steph Curry’s NBA record 402 made treys. He also set the record for most points in a quarter with a mind-boggling 37.

On December 5, 2016, Thompson made history by becoming the first player in NBA history to score 60 points in less than 30 minutes of action. He scored the 60 points in the match against Indiana Pacers leading to a 142-106 victory. His outstanding performance earned him a place in the Warrior’s Hall of Fame list alongside Wilt Chamberlain, Rick Barry and Joe Fulks.

Aside from his amazing skills on the basketball court, Klay has a shoe deal with Chinese Anta which paid him around $3 million annually. However, he recently signed an extension with the shoe company and is expected to earn closer to $9 million annually. His shoe deal coupled with his chocolate milk endorsement among others has garnered him a huge sum of money.

In a nutshell, Klay’s net worth centres around $23 million as he earns an annual income of about $17 million dollars.With two years remaining on his current contract with the NBA, he is expected to make an average of over $18 million in the 2018-2019 season.