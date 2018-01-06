Advertisement

Kevin Spacey is considered one of the greatest actors of this generation. His roles in American Beauty, The Usual Suspect, House Of Cards and L.A Confidential made him a respected name in entertainment. From movies to television and even theatre – there is no form of entertainment or media where he hasn’t made his mark.

He is known for his theatre roles as Theodore ‘Hickey’ Hickman in The Iceman Cometh, Richard II in Richard II; coincidentally, he also played Richard III in Richard III, Henry Drummond in Inherit The Wind and Clarence Darrow in Darrow – a one-man show.

Biography and Early Life

Kevin Spacey was born on the 26 of July 1959 in South Orange, New Jersey. His father – Thomas Geoffrey Fowler was a data consultant and technical writer, while his mother Kathleen Ann Fowler (née Knutson) was a secretary. His family later relocated to Southern California when he was just four years old. His older brother described their father as a racist and a Nazi supporter who was both physically and sexually abusive; which led Kevin spacey to become very smart and sly in order to avoid beatings and abuse.

For his 10th and 11th grade, Kevin attended Northridge Military academy, Canoga Park High School. In 1977, he graduated as co-valedictorian alongside actress Mare Winningham from Chatsworth High School in Chatsworth, California. While at Chatsworth, Kevin Spacey starred as Captain Georg von Trapp and the aforementioned Mare Winningham starred as Maria von Trapp in their school’s senior production of The Sound Of Music.

Kevin later started using Spacey – his middle name – as his professional last name. The name ‘Spacey’ was also his paternal grandmother’s maiden name.





He tried for years to succeed as a comedian prior to gaining admission to New York’s ‘Julliard’ as a member of ‘Group 12’. While at Julliard, between 1979 and 1981, he studied drama. During this period, he continued performing stand up comedy at talent contests.

Is Kevin Spacey Married? Wife, Brother, Daughter, Family

Kevin Spacey is not married, as such, he has no wife nor any noted significant other. He also has no children, daughter or sons. He does have an older brother, Randy, who is a Rod Stewart impersonator and a limo driver; he also has a sister – Julie Ann Fowler Keir who is an office worker. Kevin and his brother have an estranged relationship.

Kevin has taken stringent efforts to keep his personal and family life private; thus, the current state of his relationship with his family is unknown but it can be assumed that he is in good terms with most of them.

Is Kevin Spacey Gay? Girlfriend/Boyfriend

From 1976-1977, April Winchell was Kevin Spacey’s girlfriend. From 1992-2000, Kevin Spacey dated Dianne Dreyer for eight years. Dianne is an American Scriptwriter who was born on 8th August 1956 in Lynbrook, Long Island, New York. Kevin was also speculated to be in a relationship with Jennifer Jason Leigh at some point and in 2014, he was rumoured to be dating Ashleigh Banfield.

Despite his relationships with women, a lot of people still speculated that Kevin Spacey is gay. Many have given different reasons for their speculations but the most popular has been his unwillingness to get married even well into his late fifties.

However, in October 2017, amidst sexual abuse allegations, Kevin Spacey came out as gay. He came out in the same statement in which he apologized to Anthony Rapp, an American actor who was the first to accuse him of sexual abuse.

Kevin Spacey’s Net Worth

Kevin Spacey’s current net worth is $100 Million, which is a pretty impressive amount. But it is also understandable considering he has been working in the entertainment industry since 1981. Understandably, he has worked hard for his money.

Being an A-list actor in Hollywood meant he got paid top dollar for every project he worked on – which explains why his net worth is so sizeable.

He was also on Netflix’s show House Of Cards from 2013-2017. While he was on the show, he earned an impressive salary of $500,000 per episode, which also contributed to his substantial net worth.

Height, Weight & Other Facts

Full Name: Kevin Spacey Fowler

Profession: Director, Actor, Screenwriter, Producer and Singer

Height: 177 cm (5 ft 8)

Weight: 86 kg (189 pounds)

Race: Caucasian

Nationality: American

Date of Birth: 26 July 1959

Place of Birth: South Orange, New Jersey, United States Of America

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Light Brown

Education: The Julliard School

Marital status: Single

Astrological sign: Leo