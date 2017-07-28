Okay! It’s a journalist this time and she is a fierce woman who knows her onions in the screen-craft. She is Katie Pavlich! Does the name ring a bell? It sure does. If not to you, definitely it does to the Obamas. (You will soon find out why!)

Katie Pavlich is a beautiful young American woman who is yet to be thirty. A journalist extraordinaire – and a conservative one at that, she has taken the journalism world by storm.

She works at Fox News Channel as a Contributing Editor and is known for her strong and no-nonsense stance on political analysis. Pavlich is known for being a critic of the Obama administration in so much that her positions and views on issues affected the enactment of a few laws.

Although working with Fox News as a journalist, she is best known for her online magazines ‘Townhall.com’ and ‘The Hill’. Politically, Katie Pavlich is known for her blockbuster book, titled, ‘Fast and Furious: Barack Obama’s Bloodiest Scandal and Its Shameless Cover-up’ which was published in 2012.

Katie Pavlich Bio/Age

Katie Pavlich, born Catherine Merri Pavlich on July 10, 1988, in Flagstaff, Northern Arizona, United States, is an American. She grew up around the high mountains of Arizona and enjoyed rafting the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon, with her parents, especially her father. She also loved hunting in the forests around their home.

The self-styled ‘Daughter of the American Revolution’ attended Sinagua High School located in Flagstaff and proceeded to enrol at the University of Arizona, where she graduated in 2010 with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts (with a major in broadcast journalism).

After school, she got employed with Fox News Channel where her hard work ethic paid off as she soon became the news editor on the magazine programmes, Townhall.com and The Hill.

Katie is a working class high-taste lady who lives a classy lifestyle. For relaxation, she goes for shooting practice and when she is at home, she enjoys the company of Gadsden, her dog.

Katie Pavlich Net Worth

The salary of Kate Pavlich is yet to be revealed online and as such, there is no official estimate of what she is worth. However, it is not in doubt that she earns big as a journalist, author (of best sellers) and political analyst.

Owing to the success of her books and again, since the average salary paid to the journalist at Fox News is between $71,000 to $84,000, it is safe to assume that the 29-year old has a combined net worth of about $2 million.

Katie Pavlich Height, Body Measurements

Katie Pavlich is not only smart, she is also disciplined in handling her physique – something most young American women struggle to do. She has a body many (ladies) will kill to have, maintained through a proper sequence of balanced dieting and regular exercising.

Her legs are beautifully set and she has no problem flaunting it (Katie mostly wears short dresses with high heeled open toe shoes or sandals).

Body Shape: Hourglass

Height: 5’4″ (165 cm)

Weight: 140 lbs (64 kg)

Dress Size: 10

Breasts: Natural (No implants)

Bra Size: 34C

Cup Size: C

Breasts-Waist-Hips: 37-26-37 inches (94-66-94 cm)

Shoe/Feet: 7 inches

Katie Pavlich Married Life, Husband

The 29-year-old strikingly gorgeous journalist, Katie Pavlich is still ‘unattached’. She has never been married nor divorced, even though she was at one time linked with an American blogger, Brandon Darby but neither parties have confirmed the relationship till date.

On the other hand, Katie Pavlich has talked about someone from her childhood but refuses to give out a name. The ‘nameless’ boyfriend and Katie have always been in love ever since they have known each other.

Katie believes she will get married but ‘not anytime soon’ and she hasn’t been linked to anybody in Washington DC.

Social Media

Even though Katie Pavlich is conservative, she has become one of the most followed figures under age thirty in Washington with about 200,000 followers on Twitter alone. She can be followed through the username @KatiePavlich.

Career/Awards

After her graduation from the University of Arizona in 2010, Katie began her journalism career by working at Fox News Channel as a reporter. Since her recruitment, she has covered numerous top stories including US Border issues, the presidential election in 2012, White House scandals and other sensitive stories. while also serving as a news editor for ‘Townhall.com’ and Town magazine’s contributing editor.

She has appeared as a guest and her views have been shared on numerous high profiled Medias houses such as CNN, Fox News Channel, Fox Business, CNBC and MSNBC.

What more can we say about Katie Pavlich!

She serves on the board for many non-profit organizations, including the Network of Enlightened Women, the National Journalism Center and the Association for Croatian-American Professionals.

She works regularly as a spokesperson for colleges. Recently (2017), she delivered a speech about ‘Corruption under Obama administration from 2008 – 2016’ at Oklahoma Christian University on behalf of YAF.

She has authored two bestselling books: ‘Fast and Furious: Barack Obama’s Bloodiest Scandal and Its Shameless Cover-Up’ published in 2012 and ‘Assault & Flattery: The Truth About the Left and Their War on Women’ published in 2014.

In recognition of her outstanding and meritorious performances, Katie Pavlich has won numerous awards as a broadcasting journalist. They include:

Named Top 30-Under-30 Young Conservative Professionals (2012) – Red Alert Politics

Blogger of the Year Award (2013) – Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)

Conservative Leadership Award (2013) – Clare Boothe Luce Policy Institute

Woman of the Year Award (2014) – Clare Boothe Luce Policy Institute

Parents

Katie Pavlich’s family life, just like her romantic life is not a public affair as she has done a good job in keeping them very close to her chest.

But even though her parent’s name is unknown, her ancestry is German, Irish, Croatian, and Australian. And the only information we know is that her father was (or worked as) a teacher.