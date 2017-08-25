Yes! we know Kathryn Boyd; if not for anything, for her much talked about relationship with Josh Brolin. She is the curvy actress who has tried it all in the world of entertainment. She is also an actress and a model.

The young and beautiful woman might have garnered the attention of the people from her relationship with Oscar-nominated star Josh Brolin, but she is much more than that.

Kathryn Boyd’s entertainment life has been about assisting celebrities. At the beginning of her career, she assisted the Unit Production Manager in the TV show, Past Life. She was then director/producer’s assistant at TVM Productions before briefly working with Ben Stiller.

But Kathryn also shifted from the assisting category to being on the screen as well. The determined actress during her time between her assistance jobs, delved into acting and played in Bad Company, Rideshare, and Ride to Vegas.

In the year 2014, Kathryn Boyd started modeling after she signed with the LA Models Agency. She has accumulated a handsome net worth from her job after working behind the screen for some famous movies.

She is known for her work on Everest (2015), Inherent Vice (2014) and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)

Kathryn Boyd Bio/Age

The birth date of the actress has remained unknown as she has never disclosed it. But Kathryn who belongs to white ethnicity was born to white parents in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

She graduated in 2005 from The Lovett School, and in 2009 she graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Art in Magazine Journalism. She also studied photography at Santa Reparata International School of Art in Florence, Italy.

Kathryn Boyd may have caused some controversy with her famous affair which we will talk about soon, but love is love no matter what the difference in age is.

Kathryn Boyd Married/Husband/Family

Now to the most interesting part of Kathryn Boyd’s life; her happily ever after love story with her husband. Along with being an actress and a model, Kathryn is a former assistant to the man she has married now, Josh Brolin.

Remember we said that Kathryn spent most of her time in entertainment as an assistant to many film industry professionals.

In 2011, Kathryn was employed at Brolin Productions -and that’s when the love story began. In 2013 word broke that Josh Brolin filed a divorce with his wife Dayne Lane who is also a famous actress.

The couple later finalized the divorce on grounds of irreconcilable differences. Barely a month after Brolin’s divorce with his then wife, he began dating Kathryn Boyd, drawing the attention of the public.

Speculations were rife that Kathryn Boyd and James Brolin had an affair before the Oscar nomination star’s separation from his former wife. Though it was never confirmed, a large section of the public still holds on to this assumption.

After dating for about two years, Kathryn was engaged by Brolin in 2015. The couple in the year 2016 got married in a private ceremony in Cashiers, North Carolina, in front of family members and close friends, after which they shared moments of the celebration on Instagram.

Kathryn Boyd has been married to Josh Brolin since September 24, 2016. The loved up couple have been pretty much inseparable ever since.

There had been untold rumors about her being pregnant for the actor, but that was never confirmed.

More Facts

Kathryn is the third wife of Josh Brolin. Brolin together with his first wife, Alice Aldair had two grown children, Trevor and Eden.

Kathryn Boyd Body Measurements

Anyone who knows Kathryn knows her for her signature blonde hair which is natural by the way. The green eyed beauty is quite tall with the height of 5 feet and 10 inches (180 cm) and has got the right curves to go with the height.

With her chest of 32 inches and waist of 25 inches, Kathryn Boyd has got a sexy slim and slender figure with some long legs which fit into size 38 shoes.