Sharon Summerall is the woman Eagles drummer and co-lead singer Don Henley finally walked the aisle with after a number of failed relationships in the past. Two decades and counting, the couple is still going strong as they build their family together in Dallas, Texas.

Sharon Summerall Relationship with Don Henley

Prior to meeting model Sharon Summerall, Don Henley was a bachelor who had gone through a series of failed romantic relationships with some of the most beautiful women in Hollywood including Bond girl Lois Chiles whom he dated for three years.

Don’s first girlfriend to come to the media notice was Loree Rodkin whom he dated in 1974. In late 1975, he entered into an on and off relationship with Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks. They called it quits in 1977.

The closest Don ever came to marriage was in the early 1980s when he was engaged to actress Maren Jensen best known for her role in Battlestar Galactica. However, in 1986. The relationship was officially off.

Read Also: Sunlen Serfaty’s Wiki, Ethnicity, Age, Bio, Husband

None of these women seemed to have had what it took to solve Don’s romantic needs. However, 1993 brought him the woman of his dreams, Sharon a retired model. Two years after dating, Don popped the question to Sharon and the two walked down the aisle on the 20th of May 1995.





The wedding was a big affair, attracting the top Hollywood stars at that time, from Billy Joel to Jackson Browne, Sheryl Crow, Bob Seger, the Bruce Springsteens and the Stings. Like one witness put it, “It was like a rock-and-roll hall of fame.”

Performers at the event which was held at the Vista Ranch included Tony Bennett, Sting, and Billy Joel. The night didn’t end without Henley singing to his wife, his song of choice was the Beatles’ “In My Life.”

The couple has done a good job keeping the details of their married life off media attention. They are far from being tabloid fodders, and thankfully, they are going strong with death looking like the only thing that can separate them.

Like he’s done with almost all the girls he’s dated, Don has written songs about Sharon. Many tracks in his 2000 album “Inside Job” was inspired by his dear wife.

When asked by Express in 2015 why it took him so long to finally settle, Don said; “…I knew I wasn’t mature enough before. But it’s the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Sharon Summerall Children

Sharon and Don share three kids together including daughters Annabel and Julia and a son named Will. The couple chose to raise their kids in Dallas Texas, away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood which they said would be a huge distraction to their kids.

Read Also: Is Rick Lagina Dead, Married? What Is His Net Worth

In February 2012, Don told Mirror about eschewing Los Angeles; “We are avoiding that (Los Angeles) like the plague. I have friends who have successfully raised good, well-adjusted children in Los Angeles but it really is a challenge.”

He added that it was easier to raise their kids in Dallas since his wife Sharon’s parents were involved.

“It is easier to do here because my wife’s parents are very much involved. They live here and are very much always there for the children and that’s important. I remember how much I adored my grandparents when I was growing up.”

He added; “I don’t want to raise my children out there in an environment of such self-absorption. Not that it can’t be done but it is too difficult, especially as I am not around all the time.”

Henley also revealed that his kids attended school just 20 minutes away from their house in Dallas and that he was on the school board.

Sharon Summerall Bio, Multiple Sclerosis

Sharon Summerall date of birth is unavailable to the media. However, she was born in Texas like her husband Don. She grew up in a blue-collar family where her dad worked on a farm. It isn’t known when Sharon began modeling but her modeling career seemed to have peaked within the mid-1980s and the late 1980s. She was signed to agencies like Elite and Eva Models. As of 1995 when she met Don, she had retired from modeling.

Sharon Summerall was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few years before she met Don. Summerall has been successfully managing the disease since then and the couple is now actively involved with organizations that assist with treatment of the disease.

“She is managing – holding her own. She has her good weeks and bad weeks,” Don said of Sharon’s battle with the disease.