Mingus Lucien Reedus became famous as a celebrity baby, born to TV actor Norman Reedus and fashion model Helena Christensen. His parents have done a good job keeping him away from the spotlight. However, in recent years, an adult Mingus has begun gaining media attraction as a fashion model. He walked his first catwalk during the New York Fashion Week in 2017. So here is what we know about Mingus.

Mingus Lucien Reedus Bio/Wiki, Age/Birthday

Mingus Lucien Reedus was born on October 13, 1999, in Copenhagen, Denmark. He was named after renowned jazz bassist Charles Mingus. Mingus spent a lot of his childhood with his Peruvian maternal grandmother, during which he had the opportunity to enjoy sophisticated and international cuisine like Moroccan-style chicken and oysters.

A year after launching his professional acting career, Mingus’ dad Norman began dating fashion model Helena Christensen. A year into their relationship, Mingus was born. Mingus’ parents stayed together for 5 years before splitting in 2003. However, their seperation was an amicable one as they remained in good terms sharing custody of their son.

Even after Mingus’ parents separated, they still brought him along to red carpet even as a family as pictured below.

From photos seen on his mom’s, Instagram page, Mingus looked a lot like his dad when he was a little boy.





Polaroid days in Prague… Happy Father’s Day. A post shared by Helena (@helenachristensen) on Jun 19, 2016 at 10:05am PDT

But now in his teens Mingus has evolved to become a spitting image of his fashion model mother. Just look at the shape of their faces, the brows, and large eyes.

Happy birthday to the love and joy of my life. 17 years ago you entered into our world and every day since, you’ve made me feel like I did something very, very right 💙 A post shared by Helena (@helenachristensen) on Oct 13, 2016 at 7:13am PDT

CPH 💙 A post shared by Helena (@helenachristensen) on Nov 19, 2017 at 1:22pm PST



As he grows more into adulthod, fans Norman Reedus have been wondering when he will start a Hollywood career of his own. Well, the fact is, his dad Norman has revealed that he is a very cool headed boy who wants to live his life away from show biz as far as he can because he doesn’t want to ruin his life.

In one of his intervews, Norman revealed that his son has even turned down a couple of acting gigs.

“We got this call because they are going to make a new ‘Spider-Man,’ and he’s like 14 or 15,” Mingus dad Norman Reedus told the Philippine Daily Inquirer in 2015. He added; “They asked, ‘Would Mingus want to audition for ‘Spider-Man?’ He’s had a couple of these calls, and he always said no to all of them.”

Speaking about the reason his son gave, he said it was because he “didn’t want to ruin his life” and “didn’t want to be famous.”

In another interview, Reedus said about his teenage son; “He’s got such a good head on his shoulders… I’m learning from him more than he’s learning from me He’s my role model!”

While Mingus might not be comfortable with acting, the young lad, from our research, is certainly considering a career as a fashion model. At least the males in that line of showbiz don’t seem to get much attention and that might just be among the reasons Migus choose to follow in mommy’s footsteps.

Mingus walked his first catwalk at the 2017 New York Fashion Week where he was seen parading for Calvin Klien.

Mingus Lucien Reedus Boyfriend

Young Reedus hasn’t been in the spotlight for too long and search phrases like “Mingus Lucien Reedus Boyfriend” have already begun gaining traction online, showing how much interest the media has in his personal life. But why boyfriend though? Maybe fans speculate he might be gay? This is exactly the kind of attention Mingus is running away from.

However, for now, there is not enough information about Mingus to determine his sexual orientation, whether he is gay or straight.

Mingus hasn’t even made this easy for curious fans as he keeps no social media account at all. Maybe he does, but just with a different name so that the prying eyes of media won’t lurking. There is a Facebook account in his name, however, Heightline confirmed it to be a fake one and not run by him.

Mingus Lucien Reedus Height

From pictures of him seen on his mom’s social media profile, Mingus has grown really tall and is still growing. At the age of 18, Mingus has grown over 6 feet tall.