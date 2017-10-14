Yvette Prieto is a Cuban-American model who got married to NBA legend Michael Jordan in April 2013 becoming the sports star’s second wife. Getting married to MJ might have increased her popularity, however, Yvette was already making a name for herself before she met Jordan in 2008. Let’s explore some facts about her life and career.

Yvette Prieto Bio/Facts

Yvette Prieto was born in 1979, in Cuba, to Maria Prieto, Carlos Prieto. She is 15 years younger than Michael Jordan who was born in 1964.

Modeling wasn’t her first career choice. Yvette studied business management in college and is reported to be a principal with a couple of Miami-based companies including; Beet the LBS and Aqua Management.

She worked at her father’s company for some years. However, when she became unsatisfied with the way things were at the company, she decided to pursue a career in modeling.

While photos of her modeling seem to be unavailable online, it is reported that she has modeled for some big names like Alexander Wang.

Yvette Prieto is kinda into politics. She was previously a Republican but later changed to an Independent.

Read Also: Kobe Bryant’s Family And The Place They Call Home

She stands at 168 cm tall… not bad for a model. However, she still dwarfs when standing beside her 198 cm tall husband.

Michael Jordan isn’t the first famous name Prieto has dated. She was in a relationship with an Iglesias…no don’t be too quick, not Enrique but his older brother Julio Iglesias Jr who is named after their father Julio Senior.

While they were a thing, Julio had some nice things to say about Prieto. “She’s a fantastic girl and I like her. Aside from her beauty, which is obvious, she is loving, simple and very good person,” Julio told Hola! magazine.

Yvette Prieto Married/Husband – Michael Jordan

While having a fun evening at a nightclub in Miami in 2008, Yvette met Michael Jordan. It was two years after Jordan had divorced from his first wife of 17 years, Juanita Vanoy. The divorce was labeled one of the most expensive in American history. Forbes reported that the divorce reportedly cost him over $150 million, other sources put the figure at $168 million. The payout increased Vanoy’s net worth to $170 million.

While that would have crippled many businessmen, and even rob some of their belief in love, certainly not MJ who was back on his feet and ready to find love again barely two years later.

Read Also: Michael Jordan’s Wife, Ex Wife And Girlfriend

Their relationship attracted a lot of media attention with paparazzi following them everywhere they went. However, that had little or no impact on their relationship as they moved in together in 2009. The house was a 5,500 sq. ft, 3 bedroom house in Kendal, Florida which they bought for an estimated $300,000.

After three years of dating, MJ popped the question during the Christmas of 2011 and Prieto was set to become the new Mrs Jordan. A month to their wedding, Prieto and Jordan were spotted at the courthouse in Palm Beach County, Florida filing for a marriage license.

The wedding was, as anticipated a big affair. Attended by 500 guests, the ceremony was held in April 2013 at Episcopal church Bethesda-by-the Sea. It was followed by a reception at the Bears Club- a golf-course community in Jupiter, Florida designed by the legendary Jack Nicklaus. The reception was graced by an additional 1,000 guests.

For her wedding gown, Prieto wore a sheath-style custom-made gown created by J’Aton Couture. Made of French silk voile, and handmade silk lace, it featured a cathedral train and was embellished with Swarovski crystals.

Their cake was a 7-tier white rum cake and was decorated with crystal broaches.

Jordan sparred no expenses as stars like Usher and Robin Thicke was around to entertained guests.

To avoid a reoccurrence of a huge divorce payout, the couple signed a prenuptial agreement.

Yvette Prieto Kids/Family

A year after their marriage, Prieto gave birth to the couple’s identical twin daughters. Born in February 2014, they were named Ysabel and Victoria.

“His wife, Yvette, has given birth to the couple’s identical twin daughters,” Jordan’s spokeswoman Estee Portnoy confirmed to The Associated Press.

“Yvette Jordan and the babies are doing well and the family is overjoyed at their arrival,” Portnoy added.

Since after the birth of the kids, Prieto and Jordan have done a good job keeping them away from the media. Prieto is also the stepmom to Jordan’s three children from his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy.

Read Also: Michael Jordan’s Kids, Sons, Daughters And Family

Yvette Prieto Net Worth

Coincidentally, when MJ was on the verge of his divorce from first wife Juanita, Prieto was struggling financially as she filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. However, she got her accounts sorted before she met Michael. Her net worth is estimated at $1.5 million, while not a chicken feed, it dwarfs compared to her husbands $1.5 billion wealth.