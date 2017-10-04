He announced his presence on TV series Becker (2003 – 2004), solidified it with Lost (2004 – 2010) and continues to bring it home with Hawaii Five-0 that man is none other than the surprisingly amusing Jorge Garcia.

Also a stand-up comedian, Garcia’s performance on Curb Your Enthusiasm was what impressed Lost producers to specially prepare the character Hugo “Hurley” Reyes for him, making him the first to be cast in the series which would become the breakthrough of his career.

Jorge Garcia Net Worth/Career

Garcia officially launched his acting career 1997 after studying acting at the Beverly Hills Playhouse acting school. While working at Borders Books and Music, Garcia began auditioning for film roles. He got TV commercials gigs, most notably in a Jack in the Box commercial which aired on local TV stations.

His career began to pick up in the new millennium when he landed small parts in film and TV series. His first recurring role came in Becker where he portrayed Hector Lopez for 13 episodes.

However, Lost became his biggest break. Garcia appeared in 181 of the 121 episodes, making him the character who appeared in the most episodes. Together with his LOST cast members, Garcia in 2006 received a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

While on LOST, Garcia was able to land a handful of film gigs including Little Athens (2005), Deck the Halls (2006), and Sweetzer (2007). In addition to the film gigs, Garcia wrote the blog, Dispatches from the Island about LOST and was the host of Geronimo Jack’s Beard, a weekly podcast that centered on the season 6 of LOST.

After LOST came to a successful end, Garcia had guest roles in How I Met Your Mother, Mr. Sunshine, and Fringe. He was cast in the FOX series, Alcatraz, but despite a promising start, the show was cancelled due to low ratings.

Garcia portrayed Apple engineer Steve Wozniak in 2013 parody film iSteve. Still in 2013, Garcia began appearing as a guest star in the season 4 of Hawaii Five-0. His role of Jerry Ortega progressed to a main role by the 5th season.

Garcia continues to take up feature film gigs, some of his recent being Get a Job (2016) and Rock Dog (2016).

From all of these endeavors and more Jorge Garcia has been able to amass a net worth of $5 million.

Jorge Garcia Weight Loss

Apart from his long curly hair, another trademark of Garcia is his weight. Before filming LOST, Garcia was said to have dropped about 30 pounds of weight which he picked up again while the show was up and running.

Garcia’s weight soon became a worry to his cast-mates and friends who feared he could lose his life to a heart attack or other weight-related fatal diseases. In 2012, Garcia tried his hands on a diet called “Nooch” another word for Nutritional Yeast, however, it didn’t seem to quite work out.

Fresh concerns were raised in 2014 when Garcia’s weight was hitting 400 lbs. A close source to the actor told National Enquirer that a gastric bypass surgery could be Garcia’s only hope to loosing weight. The gastric bypass procedure makes overweight people feel full faster, helping them drop weight in the process.

As of 2017, pictures of Garcia still shows him with a big body. Perhaps the actor is comfortable with the way he is or is secretly trying other ways to stay healthy.

Jorge Garcia Body Measurements

Height: 6 feet 1 inches (180 cm)

Weight: 300 lbs (estimated)

Jorge Garcia Wife/Married

Between 2004 and 2006, Garcia dated Malia Hansen. Garcia began dating novelist, and Lost co-star Bethany Leigh Shady in 2007. She joined Garcia to host his podcast, Geronimo Jack’s Beard. During the peak of their relationship, Garcia and Shady appeared together at red carpet events and posted photos of each other on social media.

They stuck together until 2013 when many began to speculate that the pair had broken up as they were no longer seen together publicly. However, neither party has since commented about their relationship.

Despite the perceived break up, many speculate that the couple is still together and could even be married but is keeping their relationship off the prying eyes of the media who often seem to ridicule the obvious difference in their sizes.

As likely as that may seem, it is also possible that the pair have split and Garcia is seeing someone else away from emdia attention.

Jorge Garcia Bio

Jorge Garcia was born on April 28, 1973, in Omaha, Nebraska and raised in San Juan Capistrano in Orange County, California. He is of Cuban and Chilean descent. Garcia father Humberto Garcia is a doctor who was born in Chili and his mother Dora Mesa is a professor born in Cuba.

Garcia attended San Clemente High School where he participated in wrestling. He was nicknamed “Baby-Faced Killer.” In addition to wrestling, Garcia was also drawn to acting and performed in school plays. Despite his passion for extra curricular activities, Garcia wasn’t a dummy. In his senior year, he was named “Triton of the Year,” the highest award ever given to a senior graduand.

He attended the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) graduating in 1995 with a major in Communication Studies.

Garcia is a big fan of dogs and music. He once worked at a record store but quit the job when a new policy required that he cut his long curly hair.

Catch Up with Garcia on Instagram.