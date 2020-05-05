How Jordyn Woods Makes Her Money And The Dynamics Of Her Relationship With Kylie Jenner

American model and social media bomb, Jordyn Woods has managed to carve a noticeable niche for herself in the ever-competitive world of fashion and show business. The curvaceous and bootylicious model is obviously one of those who know how to make the most out of what they have to get what they want. Despite making the headlines for the very wrong reasons in recent times, everything appears to be all working out for good for the social media star. Although Jordyn seems to always bare it all about herself, there is still a lot you probably never knew about her life behind the cameras.

A Detailed Look at Jordyn Wood’s Background

Jordyn Woods was born on the 23rd of September 1997 in Los Angeles, California where she also grew up alongside her younger sister, Jodie Woods.

Jordyn Woods’ parents are John and Elizabeth Woods. You just need a glimpse of the couple to see where Jordyn got her flair for the big screens. Her mother, Elizabeth Woods has her hands in more than one cookie jar. She is a photographer by profession. In addition, she works as the talent/brand manager for their family business – the Woods Marketing Group. It is also interesting to note that Jordyn’s mum also works as her manager.

Jordyn’s father, John Woods who is now late, was a television sound engineer during his lifetime. Unfortunately, he passed away after a brief battle with cancer in 2017.

Her Career Beginnings

Owing to her parent’s careers in the show business, Jordyn Woods spent a lot of time in the spotlight and it rubbed off on her in a really good way. Her modeling career took off at the very tender age of six. That was when she landed a deal with the Ford Modeling Agency as a child model. By the time she turned thirteen, she moved to Calabasas to expand her horizon. It was there that she later met and became the best of friends with socialite, Kylie Jenner in 2012.

Jordyn also hopped onto the social media where she began showcasing her showbiz abilities. She initially broke out on the now-defunct six-second video app, Vine. There, she amassed huge followership by posting videos on general lifestyle. Having tasted a bit of internet success, Woods went ahead to create an Instagram account which became one of her best decisions ever. It didn’t take much ado for pictures of her very bootylicious body to draw followers in millions which in turn got modeling agencies knocking on her door.

Here’s How Jordyn Woods Makes Her Money and How Much She Is Worth Now

There is no gainsaying the fact that Jordyn Woods’ net worth is something to keep a close watch on. As of 2020, Miss Woods is worth an impressive $5 million. The following are the major means through which Jordyn built her net worth since after making it to the limelight.

Modeling

After grabbing the attention of modeling agencies through her IG display, Jordyn soon became a highly sought-after model. She soon landed a handsome modeling contract with the famous Wilhelmina International. Jordyn has since modeled for numerous other agencies and brands including Boohoo unisex clothing line.

Endorsement Deals and Social Media Earnings

Having become one of the most popular plus-size models in the U.S, Woods’ confidence as regards her body image grew. She thus, gradually delved into advocating for body positivity and self acceptance. This move soon earned her another income source as she landed an ambassadorial deal with plus-size women clothing brand, Lovesick. The brand through its products promotes body acceptance and self love among curvy women.

Her advocacy for feeling good about oneself also increased her social media popularity and followership by leaps and bounds, thereby boosting her income from the platforms from where she was already earning big.

Clothing Line and Djing

Jordyn Woods in August 2018, launched a size-inclusive, street style activewear line, to massive success. The clothing line which she named SECNDNTURE is a coinage from ‘Second Nature’ and includes trendy body and biker suits, waist trainers, leggings, windbreaker pants, bras, among other athletic wears. The brand has not been doing bad at all.

In addition to all of the above, Woods started trying her hands with djing since 2017 and it hasn’t been a bad idea at all, especially for her pocket size.

Jordyn Woods’ Relationship with Kylie Jenner and How It Boosts Her Net Worth

It’s certainly no news that Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner had been the best of friends for several years. Many even believe that Jordyn automatically became a star simply by associating herself with the hurricane, Kylie. Although Woods appears to be such a personality that would have still risen to fame with or without Jenner, there is obviously some hard truths in this claim.

During a September 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jordyn noted how Kylie Jenner has influenced her business-wise. According to the socialite, she learned how to be an entrepreneur from Kylie, adding that her “unmatchable work ethic” inspired her. In collaboration with Jenner, Woods during her 21st birthday week launched a makeup collection line called Kylie x Jordyn which experienced a huge sellout following its launch.

Prior to this venture, Jordyn modeled for the ever-selling Kylie Cosmetics which certainly has enriched her pocket significantly.

Although Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner’s friendship has hit the rocks, the former’s link to the Kardashian/Jenner clan has certainly been all gains for her while it lasted. In addition to their joint business ventures, Jordyn’s several appearances on the reality show, Keeping up with the Kardashians and its spin-off, Life of Kylie both went a long way in selling her out and in turn, boosting her worth.