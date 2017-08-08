A professional yoga instructor, Heidi Rhoades is an American who is she used to be a music manager.

For the records, you are not the only person alive in this age who doesn’t know the woman. This is as she prefers a very private life away from the media.

Most importantly, she hasn’t had any controversies, appearance in many shows of any movie for many to know her. That, however, is not to suggest that there is nothing interesting about the woman.

See Also: Mary Carillo Gay or Lesbian, Married, Partner, Children

Heidi Rhoades Wiki/Biography/Age

Getting to know her a little better, even though she has not given much of herself to the media as said, Rhoades was born in 1982 in the United States and it was there that she was brought up.

For her education, the beautiful mother of two attended the Pennsylvania State University from 1998 to 2002 when she graduated with a marketing degree. She also completed the YogaWorks Teacher Training with John Gaydos and Rachael Simmons.

She kicked off her career as a music manager. This allowed her to meet and work with people including Chantal Kreviazuk. After she left the job she moved to other things including her present and most known jobs of a yoga instructor.

Heidi Rhoades Partner

Heidi Rhoades’ partner is 43-years-old Jillian Michaels. Michaels is a fitness trainer and a media personality who is famous for her appearances on NBC’s The Biggest Loser. There are some who got to know her through her show; Losing it With Jillian. She is also a business woman and an author.

The two have been together since 2009 and there have been speculations that they have been married, even though that is not true. In 2012, the two adopted a girl from Haiti, Lukensia Michaels Rhoades. That was shortly after the birth of their son. Nevertheless, the adoption process took as much as 9 months.

Heidi and Michaels met through a mutual friend and almost immediately began dating. Soon Michaels felt the need to be a parent and Heidi also began having the feeling.

“Heidi was feeling invested in us, and she was like, ‘What if I try to get pregnant and whatever happens happens?’” Michaels recalls. “I said, ‘Baby, if that’s what you want to do and that’s what’s meant to be, then I support you,’” Michaels revealed.

This is even as they have only been living as “Domestic partners,” as described by her partner when there were rumors that the two were already married.

Jillian Michaels engaged Heidi Rhoades in 2016 on the finale episode of Just Jillian in a rather very romantic video. The video began with a montage detailing their journey together. It made use of old photos and messages to pass the question to the teary faced Heidi.

To the delight of many, the yoga instructor accepted and soon they may just tie the knots. For now, their family has taken shape and they do not look forward to adding any children anytime soon.

In an advice to moms, Heidi’s partner said: “telling moms ‘You need to put yourself first?’ It’s impossible to put yourself first when you’re a mom. Parenthood is not for sissies. You have to sacrifice and grow up.”

Heidi Rhoades Net Worth

Just as most things about Rhoades are sketchy, so too is this. It is obvious that she is doing well with her partner, her Net Worth has still not yet been released.

Nevertheless, with her partner and their 5-year-old son and a 7-year-old daughter, Heidi lives the life she has always dreamt. That is on a farm where she will be able to raise chickens.

“She raised these damn chickens in the living room for three months until they had feathers and could go outside,” Michaels said.

And that is the simple life Heidi is living near Malibu, California.

See Also: Susie Abromeit Married, Husband, Body Measurements, Age, Wiki, Bio

Quick Summary

A very beautiful woman, Rhoades has a good body which should definitely be expected of a yoga trainer. While her height is not known, we have a reason to believe she is above 6″.

Partner: Jillian Michaels

Children: 2- Lukensia Michaels Rhoades (Daughter) and Lukensia Michaels Rhoades (Son).