Emily Procter is an American actress whose roles in TV shows and movies has been a treat to watch.

Emily is also known for her role as Calleigh Duquesne on CSI’s Miami and her recurring role as FBI agent Amanda Callaway in the fourth season of the USA Network crime drama White Collar.

Emily Procter Biography

Adopted by William Procter who is a Physician and Barbara Procter a social worker is Emily who was born on born October 8, 1968 but was age three when her parents divorced leaving her with her older brother Whit who was also adopted.

Emily’s new parents raised in Raleigh, North Carolina with good care and attended a good school. She graduated from Ravenscroft School in Raleigh. While at East Carolina University she became a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She later graduated with a degree in journalism and dance, then took a job as a weather girl at a local television station.

Explaining why she took up a degree in journalism and dance, instead of the theatre arts, Emily said it was because the theatre department was full at time of her application.

After her education, Emily moved to Los Angeles where she took up a number of small roles in films such as Jerry Maguire(1996). In the same year, she also guest-starred in the ABC superhero drama Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, where she played Lana Lang. Her first film, however, happens to be Jerry Maquire – a romantic comedy, drama and sports series.

She briefly appeared in the TV movie The Dukes of Hazzard: Reunion! (1997) as Mavis. She also appeared in the drama Body Shots (1999) as Whitney Bryant. From there, She had guest roles on many sitcoms, including playing Joey’s love interest on Friends.

From 2000 to 2002 and in 2006, Procter had a recurring role on the NBC political drama The West Wing where she played Associate White House Counsel Ainsley Hayes and she also played a brief love interest of Matt LeBlanc’s character Joey on the NBC sitcom Friends.

Some of her latest roles include the USA Network crime drama White Collar (2013) where she played a recurring role in the last two episodes of the fourth season.

Emily Procter Net Worth

Aside from playing a role in TV shows, Emily has also played in so many movies like Family Plan, Leaving Las Vegas, Forever Fabulous, Barry Munday, Platypus Man, Guinevere and a lot more.

Along with being an actress, Emily is also a model for Charriol. and she does regular charity programs. Emily Procter has a particular interest in antiques and interior decoration. In 2012, she is estimated to be worth $12 million.

Though she is yet to win an award, there is no doubt she would soon considering her hard work and dedication to her acting career. She is an avid Poker player and a singer in a band called White Lightning.

Some of her friends include actress Jorja Fox, who starred as Sara Sidle in the CBS police drama CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Emily Procter Married, Husband, Baby

The 48-year-old Procter has been in a relationship with musician Paul Bryan since 2008. Although there are no pictures indicating that they are officially married, the couple seems to be waxing stronger each day in their relationship.

On October 2010, she gave birth to their daughter Philippa Frances popularly called “Pippa”. Philippa Frances Bryan is now 17 year and yes she is famous because of her mother.

Emily Procter Measurement

Emily Procter has an amazing, jaw-dropping body type. She has a petite figure of 5 ft 3 inches height with a body measurement of 38-24-36 in (97-61-91 cm). Procter’s breast size is 34C while her waist measures 24 Inches, Hip measures 36 Inches giving her a dress size of 8 (US). She weighs 56 Kg, her shoe size is 7(US)

In addition, Emily Procter has an hourglass body shape with greenish eyes which matches with her blond hair. her body build is average.

Quick Facts About Emily Procter