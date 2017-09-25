Donna Mills has been around for almost forever on the screen, and there is no sign that she is anywhere near walking away.

Forever, stunning, the American actress and movie producer got popular in her youth for appearing in various TV shows and movies including Knots Landing and Misty for Me.

Donna Mills Wiki, Bio

It was on December 11, 1940, that Donna Mills was born as Donna Jean Miller. The birth of the woman who would grow to be a great actress was in Chicago, to a father who was a market researcher and a mother who was a dance teacher.

For her education, Donna began at the Garvey Elementary School before she moved to Taft High School. Thanks to her brilliance, the actress was able to move faster than she should have in her education.

From high school she pursued a tertiary education at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where she studied drama, before leaving to pursue a dancing career, following in the footsteps of her mother.

It was in 1966 that she made her acting debut when she appeared on Secret Storm which was a soap opera. After that, she made her film debut with The Incident the next year.

She continued in different other productions until in 1980 when she landed a role that would change it all for her and make her more popular. And that was the Knots Landing, which remains her most prominent role as Abby Cunningham.

She has continued to appear in many other TV shows and movies and her most recent acting was in 2015 when she took part in Joy. Still in 2015, she starred in 12 Gifts of Christmas which was a holiday comedy-drama.

Through her years as an actress, Donna Mills has taken part in over 70 films and Tv shows in both the United States and in the United Kingdom.

For all her efforts, the woman has different nominations and awards to show. For Knots Landing, Donna has 4 nominations and 3 awards all from the Soap Opera Digest Award and for the category of Outstanding Villainess: Prime Time, except for the first which was for Outstanding Actress in a Leading Role on a Prime Time Serial. She got the four nominations between 1986 and 1989.

Donna Mills Personal Life

Over 70 and making for 80 years now, Dona Mills still looks beautiful and definitely younger than her age, causing some to speculate that the actress must have had plastic surgery.

In fact, Dr. Anthony Youn who is a celebrity surgeon pointed out abou her that “Women in their seventh decade of life do not typically look this young without the help of a plastic surgeon. I suspect that she’s undergone multiple cosmetic surgeries, including a facelift to tighten her lower face and jawline, upper and lower eyelid lifts, and possible fat injections.”

In 2000 the actress was diagnosed with osteoarthritis, but she was able to battle it successfully. Because of that, she became a B.E.A.T. Arthritis (Boost Education of Arthritis Treatment) campaigner.

Donna Mills Married, Husband, Daughter

Even as she is a beautiful woman, Donna Mills has never been married. Nevertheless, she has a daughter that she adopted many years ago in 1994 when the African-American child was still an infant.

As it will seem, Dona has always preferred being with her daughter, Chloe Mills, rather than getting married. She has watched the young girl grow into a very beautiful woman who is now into modeling.

Even as she has never been married, Donna has been in few relationships with some being long term. Among the men she has dated are Richard Holland whom she dated a long time ago, and Larry Gilman with whom she has remained for a very long time. With Gillman, who is referred to as her partner, Donna has spent more than 15 years.

Donna Mills Net Worth

Because she has been around for many years and has had her hands in many productions including drama, movie, and TV shows, it is only natural to expect that the actress should have a good net worth.

Rightly so, Donna Mills is said to have a net worth of $7 million.