Daniel Tosh is an American comedian, actor, writer, executive producer and Television host. Tosh got his first ever break in 2001 appearing on “Late Show with David Letterman.”

After more late night show appearances, Tosh released his first comedy album and dabbled into acting in 2008. The following year, 2009, he became a Comedy Central Staple and landed his own TV show Tosh.0, for which he is most known for.

Daniel Tosh Wife/Married, Gay

Daniel Tosh has now twice, led his fans into believing that he is a married man with no proof whatsoever. Firstly was in 2014 when he tweeted about how his marriage to his ballerina wife has made his life more beautiful. The post immediately garnered many retweets as fans were quick to bombard him with questions.

Tosh didn’t answer to any of the questions, leaving his fans to mere speculations.

being married to a ballerina has made everyday a little more beautiful. #soblessed — daniel tosh (@danieltosh) March 29, 2014

Many of the satirical comedian’s fans have resorted to thinking that maybe the ballerina is a code name for something else and that Tosh is just being his normal goofy self.

Two years later, in August 2017, Tosh again tweeted about his ballerina wife saying;

can’t tweet #tosh tonight. my ballerina wife just got her tragus pierced. the guy botched the placement, so now we’re heading to urgent care — daniel tosh (@danieltosh) August 9, 2017

Many fans requested that he posted a picture as proof to confirm that he is truly married but atypical of him, he didn’t, leaving them all in the dark. The truth is, no one can say for sure if Tosh is truly married, but if you ask us, it all looks like a hoax and just a publicity stunt. For one, he has been in a relationship before and was spotted severally with his then girlfriend, more on that anon…

Tosh’s singlehood and support for LGBTQ rights have forced many of his fans to think of him as a gay man. Tosh himself has never confirmed or denied the rumors.

Daniel Tosh Girlfriend

Tosh has once had a publicized relationship and it wasn’t with a man. Back in 2009, Tosh began a relationship with model and actress Megan Abrigo. The news of their relationship was revealed by Tosh himself after he ranted on his comedy special, Happy Thoughts.

The couple were spotted severally on different locations including at Gansevoort South hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. They even appeared together at red carpet events. After a while, the duo was no longer seen together in public, as is always the case when celebs have broken up.

Neither Tosh nor Abrigo revealed the reason for their separation, however, rumor had it that Tosh’s impolite jokes about her could have been one of the factors that caused their break up.

Daniel Tosh Wiki

Daniel Dwight Tosh was born on May 29, 1975, in Boppard, Rhineland-Palatinate, West Germany and raised in Titusville, Florida. He has two sisters and one brother. He enrolled at Astronaut High School, Brevard County from where he graduated in 1993. Tosh graduated from the University of Central California in 1996 with a degree in marketing.

After college graduation, Tosh worked several jobs including as a telemarketer at Central Florida Research Park. Realising that working a regular job wasn’t “his thing”, Tosh dabbled into comedy.

He began his comic career by touring the comedy club circuit and it wasn’t long until he began hosting “Tens”, a local late-night comedy show. His other gigs included a commercial advertisement for Taco Bell. In 1998 Daniel Tosh was among the “New Faces” to appear on “Just For Laughs”, the largest international comedy festival held annually in Montreal, Canada.

In order to increase his chances at a breakthrough, Tosh moved to Los Angeles, California. In LA, he had a minor role on USA network Television series “Sins of the City” and performed on Comedy Central’s Premium Blend.

After hitting his big break on the David Letterman show, Tosh appeared on other late night shows before landing his first ever comedy special on Comedy Central.

Between 2005 and 2007, Tosh had released his first two comedy albums. His acting debut was in 2008 film “The Love Guru” which featured stars like Justin Timberlake, Meagan Good and Jessica Alba.

His own TV show Tosh.0 which focuses on the review of online viral clips, celebrities, society and the popular culture in general premiered on Comedy Central in 2009.

The show was an immediate success, appealing mostly to the coveted 18–34 demographic age and becoming the number one most watched cable network show in its time slot. Tosh.0 was sold into syndication in 2015 and began airing on local stations around the US as well as other local markets during the late-night time slot.

In addition to Tosh.0, Tosh’s other notable work is Brickleberry an adult animated sitcom of which he was executive producer. The show ended in 2015 after 3 seasons and 36 episodes.

Daniel Tosh Net Worth – $16 Million (est.)

Tosh has made an impressive success in his comedy career. In addition to his shows, Tosh banks heavily on the road. In 2013, Forbes estimated that he was earning around $11 million annually, making him the 9th highest earning comedian in the world. His net worth is estimated at $16 million.

Daniel Tosh Height is 1.91m – 6ft 3 inch