Dana Perino is known as an American political commentator for Fox News. She takes pride in being described as the first Republican woman to serve as the White House press secretary.

She served for over seven years in the administration of President George W. Bush. Records have it that she joined the Bush Administration as a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice after the September 11th terrorist attacks in 2001.

The former White House Press Secretary after the reign of Bush was nominated by President Barack Obama to serve on the Broadcasting Board of Governors. In June 2010, she was confirmed by the United States Senate.

As a Fox News contributor and co-host of “The Five” on the Fox News Channel, Dana Perino is one of America’s most eminent media strategist. She’s admired for her active participation in political debates and esteemed for her frequent opinion piece on FoxNews.com, National Review, and Politico. Her contributions are so significant its natural she became a sought-after public speaker about what’s up with Washington, DC and how it affects humans all over the world.

Apart from her professional affiliations, it’s known that Dana Perino is a founder of “Minute Mentoring” – an organisation providing professional guidance to young women starting their careers. Dana is known for her interest in promoting the welfare of others. It’s a common knowledge she spent time volunteering at an HIV/AIDS comprehensive treatment centre in South Africa sometime in 2009.

From what we gathered, Dana currently serves on the board of Mothers Day Every Day, a collaborative effort by the White Ribbon Alliance and CARE. While she also serves on the board of Pets2Vets, she has described herself as an active and emphatic supporter of the men and women of U.S armed forces and military families.

Dana Perino Bio, Age

Born as Dana Marie Perino in 1972, Dana will celebrate her 46th birth anniversary on 9th May 2018.

Although she was born in Wyoming, Dana was raised in Colorado. She attended Ponderosa High School in Parker and, graduated from Colorado State University-Pueblo, with a B.A. in Mass Communications. The degree came with minors in both Political Science and Spanish.

Dana would later get a Masters in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois-Springfield.

When Dana left college, she gathered her first experience working for Congressman Scott McInnis in Washington. Later, she worked as a press secretary for another Congressman – Dan Schaefer. Aside those, she also served as a public relations officer with a firm in San Diego.

According to the former White House Press Secretary, one of her most unique jobs was while she was in school in Pueblo, Colorado. She worked as a country music disc jockey from 2 to 6 AM on Saturdays and Sundays.

“The number one country song in America at that time was ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ by Billy Ray Cyrus,” she said.

In May 2012, Dana appeared alongside NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and CNBC anchor David Faber on the hit TV quiz show, – “Jeopardy”. In 2014, her “The Five” Fox show was rated the third most-watched program on all cable news. She joined the network in 2009 as a contributor.

Dana’s first book – “And the Good News Is…” was released in 2015. You can check her out on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Dana Perino Net Worth, Salary

Base on the 2008 White House staff salary list, Dana Perino earned $172,200 per year when she served as the White House press secretary.

There are several estimations of Dana Perino’s net worth, however, it is mostly believed that the value of everything she owns is about $4 million.

Dana Perino Married, Husband Children

Dana Perino is married to Peter McMahon. She met Peter on an aeroplane in 1997. After they met, she moved to England and married him within one year.

She and Peter live in Manhattan with Jasper.

Dana and Peter are married for almost two decades but they have no children. Nonetheless, Peter has from his previous marriage.

He has been married twice before he married Dana. She is his third wife and he’s 18 years older than her.

Dana Perino Body Measurements

Dana Perino has often been described as attractive. There’s no doubt she’s beautiful. She’s 2 inches taller than 5 feet, weighs 48kg and her body measurements are 34-23-34 inches.