Brooke Langton is a phenomenal American actress who is best known for portraying Samantha Reilly in the soap opera “Melrose Place”, and Hayley in “Supernatural”

Blessed with beauty and brains, Langton was once a model but she is best known for her leading role in the short-lived USA Network drama series, The Net.

Brooke Langton Biography

Born on November 27, 1970, to a writer and geologist Jackson Langton, and his wife, a surgical nurse, Langton grew up in a family of highly creative people including her maternal grandfather was a bomber pilot in World War II and her Aunt Sally Spalding who is a script supervisor- her father is the author of the book “All Trappers Do Not Wear Fur Hats.”- Hence, her in-depth passion for acting and from a very tender age, she began her acting career.

#WCW #BrookeLangton #Gorgeous A post shared by John Palmer (@11whitetigers) on Sep 30, 2015 at 3:31pm PDT

Langton and her family moved to many places including Illinois, Texas, and Japan. But she was raised in both Illinois and Texas where she earned her high school graduation degrees from Herscher High school and L.D Bell High school respectively. Later, she enrolled at San Diego State University. She belongs to the white ethnicity.

The screen actress, however, made her television debut in 1992 when she appeared in several episodes of Beverly Hills, 90210, Freshman Dorm, and Baywatch.

She later made her feature film debut as a drug addict in an action film Terminal Velocity produced in 1994. This further opened her door to more screen activities first as a regular cast member in the short-lived ABC adventure drama series, Extreme, then as a lead role in the made-for-television movie, Eye of the Stalker.

Her biggest feature credit to date still remains The Replacements, the 2000 film starred alongside Keanu Reeves and Gene Hackman. Her latest films since 2001 includes the Fox crime drama series, Fling where she took a leading role; Partner(s) (2005) where she starred with Jay Harrington and Julie Bowen; Primeval (2007) a horror film she starred opposite Dominic Purcell; Friday Night Lights (2007 to 2008)an NBC drama series where she had a recurring role; Life, another NBC drama where she co-starred as Charlie Crews attorney Constance Griffiths. In 2015, she appeared in Oliver’s Deal (2015) starring Stephen Dorff.

Although it is hard to clearly specify Langton’s salary and what she is worth following her active roles in the movie industry, we can safely place her Net worth on $2 million.

Brooke Langton is a member of the following lists: Actresses from Arizona, Actresses from Texas and 21st-century American actresses.

Brooke Langton Married, Husband, Dating, Boyfriend

Like most phenomenal celebrities, finding true love is a huge challenge and for Langton who prefers not to publicize her status, it’s hard to speculate her current relationship status.

It is however rumoured that the actress dated George Clooney – an American actor, director, producer, screenwriter, activist, businessman, and philanthropist. But there are no proofs to this as Clooney is currently married in 2014 to Amal Clooney, a Human Rights Lawyer.

In 1997, she got hooked up with David Chokachi, another American actor. The relationship lasted for just one year, as they separated in 1998. It’s also not clear whether Brooke was really in a relationship with David. David is currently married to Susan Brubaker since 2004.

She is also said to have had an affair with the famous golfer, Tiger Woods. Another rumour has it that she got married to Carl Hagmier, CEO at Nett Solution, INC. The couple is said to have exchanged vows in 2005 in a private ceremony with only close family and friends in attendance.

Langton’s height is 5 feet 5 inches with an hourglass body measurement of 34-24-35.

Brooke Langton Family

Brooke has a son. Like she kept all information about her relationship a secret, no one knew when Brooke got pregnant.

Despite being tight-lipped about her marriage, the 46-years-old is always seen with her son named Zane who is between six to ten years. She attended the second annual Kidstock music and art festival on June 1, 2008, in Beverly Hills, California.

There have been questions about the kid’s biological father but Brooke is yet to divulge the mystery behind the birth of Zane.

Quick Facts About Brooke Langton