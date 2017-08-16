You may struggle with identifying with the name Billy Miller but, Jason Morgan is definitely a name you can easily relate to. Jason Morgan is a fictional character on the ABC soap opera – General Hospital and, the role is currently portrayed by Billy Miller, who joined the cast in 2014.

Billy Miller is one of the most admired actors on General Hospital (GH). This was evident when it circulated that he will no longer appear on the American television serial drama, airing on ABC. We all loved his role as Jason Morgan so we panicked.

The hysteria exacerbated when it circulated that Bill is yet to renew his contracts with the show and that a previous actor, Steven Burton who played Jason Morgan has returned. It was nonetheless, a relief to everyone when it later emerged that Billy has renewed his contract with GH. Fans were evidently happy that Miller will stay on as Jason Morgan.

Apart from his role in General Hospital, Billy Miller is famed for his soap opera role as Billy Abbott on CBS Daytime’s “The Young and the Restless.”

Billy Miller’s portrayal of Billy Abbott in “The Young and the Restless” has thrice, won him the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in Drama Series. That was in 2010, 2013 and 2014. Disregarding that, it got him nominated twice for the same award in 2011 and 2015.

Billy Miller Bio/Age

Billy Miller was born as William John Billy Miller on the 17th day of September 1979.

Records have it that the American actor and businessman was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma but raised in Grand Prairie, Texas. It is said that Billy Miller spent 5 years as a patient at the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children. He now supports the hospital which cared for him when he was a child.

When it was time for High School, he got enrolled at the Mirabeau B. Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas. Billy later attended the University of Texas at Austin and graduated with a degree in communications.

From what we gathered, he started building his career as an actor in the institution. It’s said he was among the few students in the school’s film department intensive production sequence.

Miller is the second child of his parents and the only son. he has two sisters, Michelle and Megan.

Billy Miller Business/Career

True, Billy Miller owns a company called 4M, building and operating bars in South Bay, California. But, he started earning a living in Los Angeles where he worked in the mail room of an Entertainment industry.

Miller’s acting career started when he was signed by the Wilhelmina modelling agency. He did various commercials before he made his debut with the CBS Daytime soap opera – “As the World Turns”. His major breakthrough in acting came with his appearance as Billy Abbott on “The Young and the Restless”. This happened sometime in September 2008. You’ll find details of his filmography here.

Billy Miller, Relationship With Kelly Monaco/Married/Dating

General Hospital’s fans have been questing to know the nature of Billy Miller’s relationship with Kelly Monaco. They’ve always imagined that Billy Miller and GH co-star, Kelly Monaco are perfect together.

Rumours about Billy Miller and Kelly Monaco being lovers not just in General Hospital but in real life thrived after photos of them being intimate like fellas in love circulated the internet.

As Billy is no one’s husband, it was anticipated that he and Kelly may announce that they’re getting engaged. But Kelly during an interview specified that there are no romantic affairs going on between her and Billy.

#YR Billy Miller cozy w/his GH co-star/tv wife Kelly Monaco July 5, 2015, Malibu. Just friends, right? lol. pic.twitter.com/sP2hOgbBgs — Laurie Kester Havens (@Revanant_Music) July 6, 2015

She reportedly said:

“Billy and I were hanging out with a bunch of friends. We went into the ocean like many friends do. The picture … (is) a little more intimate than it is.

“Billy has become a very good friend. I’m one of the only single people on the show and so is Billy. So we hang out with friends and socialize outside of work.”

It’s not known if Billy Miller is dating someone else or making plans to get married. He’s single and information about his love life are based on speculations.