Andrea Tantaros is an American conservative political analyst and commentator who co-hosted Outnumbered on Fox News Channel. She was also an original co-host of The Five. Born December 30, 1978, as Andreana Kostantina Tantaros, her father is a Greek immigrant and her mom is of Italian descent.

Early Life, Education and Career

Andrea was raised in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where she attended Parkland High School. Her family owned the Pied Piper Diner, where she worked. She had her first degree in French and Journalism from Lehigh University and her graduate studies at the Sorbonne in Paris, France.

After returning from Paris, Tantaros moved to Washington, D.C, where her career kicked off. First, she worked as a spokeswoman for Massachusetts Governor William Weld, then for Congressman Pat Toomey and also former National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Thomas Reynolds.

In 2010, Tantaros joined Fox News Channel as a political contributor. The next year (2011), she was named a co-host of The Five and in 2014, she went on to co-host Outnumbered. Two years after, precisely April 25, 2016, Tantaros was pulled from the show for what Fox News called “contract issues.”

In August 2016, she made a bold move and sued Fox News claiming sexual harassment. She claimed she approached Fox News executives about being sexually harassed in 2015 by Roger Ailes and her allegations first resulted in her being demoted from The Five to Outnumbered, and then in her being taken off air in April 2016. She also alleged that Bill O’Reilly, Dean Cain, and Scott Brown made inappropriate comments to her and that Brown and Cain touched her without her consent.





She started Andrea Tantaros Media, which provided crisis management and media strategy consulting to Fortune 500 companies and political campaigns. She has also authored a book called: Tied Up in Knots: How Getting What We Wanted Made Women Miserable

Andrea Tantaros Married, Husband, BoyFriend

Andrea Tantaros is one who has managed to keep her love life from the media. She isn’t divorced and hasn’t been linked to any husband or children (at least none that we know of). She has, however, been linked to Jane’s Addiction guitarist, Dave Navarro. Reports claim the two have been together since February 2015 and have been spotted in public places together.

Commenting on their relationship, an insider said: “Even though they seem like opposites, they have a lot in common. They both have a wicked sense of humor and share a love of politics and dark eyeliner.”

The couple were rumored to have planned to tie the knot in 2016 but it turned out to be nothing other than what it was called – a rumor. However, Navaro has been married thrice and should things work out been the two, Andrea will be his fourth wife.

She once mentioned in an interview that she would want a man who is straightforward, easy going and has a sense of humor for a husband.

Andrea Tantaros Legs, Feet

Andrea Tantaros is really a very sexy woman – no wonder the sexual harassment allegation. She stands tall at a height of 5 feet 4 possessing a curvy hourglass figure with an attractive body measurement of 37-25-37 inches.

She is usually dressed up in tight-fitting clothes with simple but elegant makeup, pairing it with cute high heels which reveal her long, sexy and slender legs in amazingly gorgeous short skirts.

Andrea is a highly sophisticated woman who considers her shape of utmost importance thus, she is involved in intense workouts to maintain her sexy figure and curves.

Andrea Tantaros Net Worth

The 39-year-old has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million, which she most likely has earned from her career as a television talk host, her company, and her book.

With an annual salary of over $300,000, Andrea sure enjoys her job and the many ways she earns her living. She has an expensive car and a luxurious apartment. She is said to have a passion for buying expensive gadgets and jewelry. She spends her leisure time shopping new items and chilling with family and friends.

Andrea enjoys traveling and giving a trial to various dishes around the world. She is a fan and lover of classic rock which includes Rush and Kansas and her best movie of all times is White Christmas.

She is active on social media where she posts beautiful pictures of herself. She is on Facebook with over 600, 000 followers, on Twitter with over 500,000 followers and on Instagram with 960,000 followers.