Alexandra Krosney is an American actress whose works have dominated the small screen. She has had roles in ER, NCIS, Bones, Criminal Minds, Lost, and more. However, she is best known for her short-lived main role in ABC comedy series Last Man Standing. The cancellation of the series in 2017 after 6 seasons and 130 episodes have raised many talking points including old ones like the real reason why Krosney was axed and replaced by Grey’s Anatomy’s Amanda Fuller in the show’s second season. Read on as we explore the facts and more.

Alexandra Krosney/Bio/Facts/Career

Alexandra Benjamin Krosney was born on January 28, 1988, in Los Angeles, California, United States. She launched her acting career in 2002, at the age of 14 starting out with a role in the pilot of The Grubbs which never aired.

Her first role was in a 2004 episode of Without a Trace. Despite a slow start to her acting career, Krosney remained on the small screen, appearing in TV films rather than big screen blockbusters. Some of her TV films include; Untitled Susie Essman Project (2005), Read It and Weep (2006), Shredderman Rules (2007), and The Last Day of Summer (2007).

Krosney got her first recurring small screen role in 2009 in Surviving Suburbia where she played the role of Rhonda. In 2010, she got her first voicing gig, voicing the animated character Sierra in Transformers: Prime (2010 – 2012). Up next was her role as Kristin Baxter, the oldest daughter of Tim Allen’s character Mike Baxter in ABC comedy series Last Man Standing.

Krosney won the hearts of many fans with her performance in the first season of the show. Therefore when news hit the media that a recasting will see her being replaced by Amanda Fuller, fans couldn’t help but voice their anger and frustration. A Facebook page titled Bring Back Alexandra Krosney was set up by fans to protest her removal from the show.

Amanda at the time was best known for her role as Dr. Alex Karev’s intern on Grey’s Anatomy. Angered fans couldn’t help but vent their frustration on poor Fuller.

Here are some Facebook reactions;

Steve Peterson: “I really hate Fuller in that role. The change was a big mistake.”

Gerard Jan Oldenbeuving: “To replace her and her son was the biggest mistake ever! Fuller is absolutely not funny, cannot act, her face says nothing. Besides she(her role)became moralistic, a tattletale.”

Mike Aiken: “Do not like Amanda Fuller at all. Almost stopped watching the show when she got a lesbo haircut and got fat. Like Alexandra Krosney better.”

Despite the revolt from fans, the producers kept Fuller on, till the cancellation of the series in 2017. Some fans got to adjust to the change and the series successfully aired for 5 more seasons before its controversial cancellation in 2017.

TVLine exclusively reported that Krosney was replaced due to “creative reasons.” They said that since Amanda Fuller was older, it “afforded the show the opportunity to retool the family dynamic.”

In other news, the cancellation of the show has been perceived as controversial sparking a campaign to boycott ABC by fans who speculate that ABC axed the show due to Tim Allen’s conservative political views (remember when he dressed up like President Trump for Halloween in the fifth episode of Season 6?).

Allen expressed his disappointment on Twitter saying; “Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years. #LastManStanding.”

ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey explaining why the show was axed said it was due to “scheduling reasons.” Defending his decision after the claims by fans that he was punishing Allen, he said that the reason was the “same business and scheduling reasons” why other shows were canceled.

“A large part of these jobs are managing failure and we’ve made the tough calls and canceled shows that we’d otherwise love to stay on the air. That’s the job. Last Man Standing was a challenging one for me because it was a steady performer in the ratings, but once we made the decision not to continue with comedies on Fridays, that was where we landed,” Dungey explained.

Back to Alexandra Krosney’s Career… Since the Last Man Standing drama, Krosney hasn’t had many gigs worth bragging about. She has only had guest roles in a couple of TV shows. She also dabbled in the feature film side of the business for the first time in her career, appearing in 2013 short film The Pinhole Effect and 2015’s Barely Lethal.

Alexandra Krosney Net Worth

Having made little to average impact in Hollywood, Krosney’s earnings are sure to dwarf when compared to those of bigger stars. While her earnings have never been made public, it is least likely that guest roles no matter how numerous would be enough to snap her a spot in the millionaire’s club. Her highest paying gig perhaps came from the first season of Last Man Standing. That said, no exact figure can be placed on Krosney’s net worth at this time. Fingers crossed she lands some headline-worthy gig soon.

Alexandra Krosney Dating/Boyfriend

Krosney is one of those incredibly secretive Hollywood actresses who’d rather keep their private lives to themselves, thus none of her dating experiences have ever made it to media attention.

Catch up with her on Twitter and Instagram.