For obvious reasons, it is almost impossible to tell tales about Juanita Vanoy without bringing in Michael Jeffrey Jordan, the acclaimed greatest basketball player of all time. While Juanita Vanoy is known as a former model, she is best known as the former wife of the retired professional basketball player.

At the age of 29, Vanoy and Jordan had their first child, a son they named Jeffrey Michael Jordan. He was birthed on the 11th day of November 1988. Two years later, on December 24, 1990, Vonoy gave birth to their second son – Marcus James Jordan. She also birthed her third child, a daughter called Jasmine Mickael Jordan when she was 33. Jasmine was born on 7th December 1992.

Juanita Vanoy Biography, Wiki

It’s known that Juanita Vanoy was born on 13th June 1959 in Chicago where she was brought up. She attracted the attention of the public when it emerged that she’s getting married to MJ. Though it circulated that Jordan’s parent didn’t fancy the relationship, Juanita married Micheal in September 1989.

Before she rose to fame as Jordan’s wife, Juanita was a model. It is said that her modelling career started when she was just a teenager. She did several modelling jobs before she got the spot to work as an executive secretary for the American Bar Association. She later decided to go into real estate business.

Vanoy would later divorce Micheal. Before that, she and the ex-NBA star founded a charity organization known as Michael and Juanita Jordan Endowment Fund.





Juanita Vanoy Parents, Husband, Divorce

Apart from the knowledge about Juanita being born and raised in the South of Chicago, much isn’t known about her family. Vanoy and Jordan had two sons and a daughter before they abandoned their marriage.

Juanita and Micheal first met at a restaurant in Chicago. They met again after several weeks at a friend’s party. This time, they decided to hang out together some more. They became lovers and Micheal eventually proposed to Juanita in 1987. She was 4-years older than Jordan but that wasn’t an issue. They got married in Las Vegas in the presence of their first child who was just 10 months old then.

Sometime in 2002, the couple filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. Fortunately, they got over whatever the issue was and remained married. A few years later, they again filed for divorce after they mutually agreed to end the 17-year marriage. This time, they were granted a dissolution of marriage decree. That was in December 2006.

It is thought that the marriage failed because of Jordan’s alleged former lover, Karla Knafel. Before Juanita and Jordan officially parted ways in December 2006, it was claimed that the basketball player paid Knafel $250,000 to keep his relationship with her a secret. While Knafel insisted that Jordan is the father of her child and that he promised her $5 million to remain silent, a DNA test exonerated Jordan.

Nothing is known about Juanita Vanoy’s love life since she divorced Jordan. However, it has commonly been assumed that she is still single and has never been romantically involved with anyone. Meanwhile, it is known that Jordan has been having something special with Yvette Prieto. He dated the model for five years before they got married on the 27th day of April 2013 in Palm Beach, Florida. Later that year, in November, it circulated that the couple is expecting their first child. The next year, on 11th February, it emerged that Yvette Prieto has given birth to identical twin daughters. They were named Victoria and Ysabel.

Juanita Vanoy Net Worth

Everyone wanted to know what’s Juanita Vanoy’s net worth after she and Jordan decided to part ways. This is so because it was reported that she got a $168 million settlement out of the marriage dissolution; an amount believed to be the largest celebrity divorce settlement. In fact, Forbes ranked Juanita’s split from her husband of 17 years No. 1 on its list of The 10 Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces.

Beyond the $168 million settlement the former model received, she got the custody of their three children and was as well, handed heir seven-acre mansion in Chicago. Since she received the settlement, she has been involved in real estate business. And, it has severally been stated that the value of her riches is $170 million.