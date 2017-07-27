There are few women like Elizabeth Huberdeau who became the talk of the world through their associations with celebrities.

Elizabeth Huberdeau is a real estate business woman who was once married to a WWE superstar John Cena. She is popular as Liz Cena after she tied the knot with her former man Cena.

Elizabeth Huberdeau Net Worth

As a real estate agent, Elizabeth buys or constructs and trades properties such as land and residential buildings. At a time, she took up modelling career as a profession but not much is known as to how far she went in the profession.

As a successful real estate agent, Elizabeth makes money enough to afford not just a comfortable but luxurious lifestyle. However, the exact figure of her net worth is unknown to the public.

Elizabeth Huberdeau Kids, Relationship With John Cena

Before we delve into her relationship with Cena, let’s have a quick look at the WWE superstar’s accolades.

John Cena has won at least 24 championships in the WWE, 2 Royal Rumble titles, three times Superstar оf thе Year Slammy Award winner and a Money In The Bank Winner. Cena has also done well for himself in Hollywood, appearing in movies such as Thе Marine, 12 Rounds, Legendary, Thе Reunion, Trainwreck, аnd Sisters.

Cena and Elizabeth’s romance began in high school. They got married in 2009 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Cena first broke the news about his marriage with Elizabeth while he was promoting his 2009 movie 12 Rounds.

While promoting the movie with the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Cena dropped the big news, simply saying, “I’m gonna get married this year.”

Unfortunately, the marriage did not last beyond three years as the wrestling superstar filed for divorce by May 2012 with the process finalised around July of that same year.

Giving reasons for their break up, Cena’s said that it was a home remodelling that caused “unbearable strife” between them. While the divorce proceedings were ongoing, Liz’s lawyers discovered that Cena had been messing around with another woman, which could have been the reason why he initially filed for divorce.

Following her discovery, Liz launched a media attack on Cena in a bid to defame him. The cheating allegations also gave her the right to challenge their prenuptial agreement.

In fact, Cena’s break up with Elizabeth Huberdeau nearly affected his career in the wrestling world as it became a storytelling element in his feud with The Rock in 2012 in order to make sense of his loss to his then-rival.

Today, Elizabeth Huberdeau is a prominent media figure as the former wife of John Cena. She had no children with Cena as it is believed that the world wrestler claimed he wanted no children.

As of now, rumour has it that Elizabeth is dating Eli Ayoub and she is happily enjoying his company.

Elizabeth Huberdeau Bio, Measurement

Born on September 28, 1979, Elizabeth Huberdeau is an American native.

She was born in West Newbury, Massachusetts, U.S and raised in her home state.

Elizabeth graduated from Springfield College in Massachusetts. There is no information about her parents and siblings.

Reviewing her body statistics, Elizabeth has the slim body type. The exact measurements of her body are unknown. However, we can state that she is of an average height.

There is also no information about how much she weighs. The sexy lady has brown eyes and blonde hair.