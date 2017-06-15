This may be the first time that you have heard her name, then again it may not be. She is certainly no Beyonce but in the political world, she is pretty close to it. That is why it is quite a pleasure to be checking out the topic of Sunlen Serfaty’s Wiki, Ethnicity, Age, Bio, Husband. There is no way it would not prove to be as educative and entertaining as they come. So, sit tight and concentrate as we get started on the topic of Sunlen Serfaty’s wiki and her bio.

See also: Eboni Williams Wiki, Age, Measurements, Married, Husband, Parents, Bio

Sunlen Serfaty’s Wiki/Bio

Usually, in cases like this, it is good to start right at the beginning, so in that vein, we would like to add that Sunlen Serfaty’s wiki would be incomplete if we did not mention that she was born Sunlen Mari Miller sometime in 1981. Her parents were hardworking people and it is evident where she got her work ethic from them. Her Mother, Denise M. Miller is a marketing communications manager in Richmond, Vancouver with a power generation services unit of Alstom, the French transport, and power equipment company.

While her father, William N. Miller, works as an independent commercial arbitrator and mediator. She went on to graduate from The Elliott School of International Affairs at The George Washington University with a B.A. She majored in International Affairs with her concentrating in Media and Communication.

The beginning of her career started with her serving as a local general assignment reporter on the “weekends.” During her time there, she covered breaking stories in cooperation with the ABC associate in Washington, D.C., WJLA and she also featured stories for the ABC News affiliate in the top ten market of the Washington, D.C – metro ward.

She was also a reporter for ABC News, where she covered Congress with a focus on the U.S. Senate. We have not gotten to the end of all her feats; Miller was a regular on-air contributor to ABC NewsNOW, the network’s broadband entity, and files regularly for ABCNews.com. Miller then got employed two years as a member of ABC’s crew of reporters reporting the White House beginning in 2009 with the inauguration of President Barack Obama.

She made her mark during her time at ABC, she served on a variety of platforms at ABC News, including ABC NewsNOW’s “Politics Live,” “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” and “World News with Charles Gibson.”

Advertisement

The Emmy award-winning journalist went on to join CNN with a specific experience in political campaign and White House reporting. She also worked for CNN Newsource in the network’s Washington bureau, providing news coverage for its more than 800 associates. After that, she entered the general assignment crew for CNN in Washington, D.C. Sunlen Serfaty as a national correspondent for CNN based in Washington, D.C.

Sunlen Serfaty’s wiki would be incomplete if we do not mention what she has been into in recent time, the media personality was reporting the 2016 presidential election. She reported from all over the country following the GOP nominees during the Republican primary contest.

See also: Rebecca Berg’s Bio, Married, Wedding, Age, Husband, Boyfriend

Sunlen Serfaty’s Ethnicity/Age

This media personality is a white caucasian male, and she is of American heritage, born and bred in America. Being born in 1981 makes the star in between the ages of 35 and 36. This is very commendable considering all she has achieved and it shows that she was on a very goof path at a very young age.

We need more people who are as dedicated as she is in the world today.

Sunlen Serfaty’s Husband

She got married when she was 32 to her long time boyfriend Alexis Serfaty on August 3, 2013, at Rose Park in Washington, in the presence of their close friends and family. Her husband works as a policy adviser in Washington for the Department of Transportation. So, how did the two of them meet? A mutual friend introduced the two of them and they began to chat and communicate with each other on a regular basis, till they met for dinner at Firefly in Dupont.

That led to a very interesting second date and the two have been inseparable since. Their marriage has been going on quite well since then. That is all we have on the topic Sunlen Serfaty’s Wiki, Ethnicity, Age, Bio, Husband.