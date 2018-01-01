Advertisement

American radio personality Angela Yee is best known as the host of the nationally syndicated morning show The Breakfast Club alongside Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy. The show airs on New York City’s Power 105.1 during the 6 am to 10 am time slot.

Angela Yee Parents/Mother, Family, Bio

Angela Mae Yee was born on January 3, 1976, in Brooklyn, New York, U.S. to an African-American mother Mary Yee and a Chinese father, Celestina Farage-Yee. During her appearance on the TV talk show The Real, Yee revealed that while she was in college her parents got divorced. However, she said she had no idea as they kept living together.

After her high school graduation, Angela in 1991 enrolled at Wesleyan University where she studied English with hopes of becoming a writer. However, after graduating, she found a new interest in the music industry and marketing. Angela interned at Wu-Tang Management where she worked as an assistant to the CEO.

She showed her musical skills by writing all the skits to the third solo studio album of one of Wu-Tang clam members GZA. The album topped the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and peaked at number 9 on the Billboard 200.

Angela has also managed the career of Jay Electronica and helped facilitate his deal with Jay-Z’s label Roc Nation. Her management skills earned acclaim when she managed the career of Australian hip hop recording artist Matthew James Colwell, better known by his stage name 360.





Angela worked for Shady Limited, a clothing company owned by Eminem and Paul Rosenberg.

She got her start on the radio by landing a job on Eminem’s radio station, Shade 45, at Sirius Satellite Radio where she hosted Lip Service and The Morning After with Angela Yee. The later was previously named The Cipha Sounds Effect but the name was changed in 2008 when Cipha left the station.

Also in 2008, Angela worked for Ripe Digital Entertainment as a TV personality for flow.tv, hosting the daily entertainment show the Angela Yee Rumor Report. She held the role for just 6 months from July 2008 to December 2008.

Two years after leaving Ripe Digital, Angela left Shade 45 and became the host of The Breakfast Club in December 2010 on Power 105.1. The show features candid thoughts from Angela as she drills celebrities. On TV, Angela has served as a correspondent for MTV2’s Sucker Free. She featured as one of the cast members on the VH1 reality show The Gossip Game which follows the lives of & New York women in the radio and blogging industry. The show ended after one season and 8 episodes.

Angela has also featured in a couple of films including Empire (2015) and Fight Your Way Out (2017).

Angela Yee Boyfriend/Dating, Husband

Yee maintains a low profile when it comes to her personal life, however, she has been linked with a couple of celebrities. She once was rumored to be dating rapper Plies after they were said to be at events together including Yee’s birthday where Plies was the host.

Hinting at a possible relationship between the two, gossip site Mediatakeout analyzed their activity writing;

How can we be so sure?? Well his show in Charlotte she was there … Dream Night Club Miami her bday weekend he was Host – and they were there together! He officially refer her to Angela as his sister – but it’s more than obvious!!!”

Neither Angela nor Plies confirmed the relationship rumors.

During Gucci Mane’s visit to the Breakfast club in 2016, the rapper hinted that Angela had flirted with him in the past.

When the other hosts of the radio show, Charlamgne, and DJ Envy asked Gucci if he ever slept with Angela, he said; “She done tried. She was on my dick back then.” Yee on the other hand outrightly denied saying that no such incident ever occurred, but Gucci kept pushing, telling Yee; “You used to be texting me ‘What hotel you was at?’ and stuff like that,” however, Yee replied saying “You must got me confused with someone else. That definitely was not me. I wouldn’t do that.”

Charlamagne wasn’t backing his co-host as he told Yee; “I ain’t never known Gucci to be a liar.”

As of this writing, Angela Yee is an unmarried woman, and it isn’t clear whether or not she is in a relationship.