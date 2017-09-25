Jodi Lyn O’Keefe is an American actress and model whose beauty captures the eyes and hearts of her fans. Best known for her role as Gretchen Morgan in a Television series Prison Break, among many others, O’Keefe has registered her name in the hearts of millions of fans for her ecstatic performances on the screen.

As a model, Jodi Lyn O’keefe made good use of her beauty to announce other hidden talents she got and today, she is one of the star actresses people look out for in the movies.

Jodi Lyn O’keefe Biography

As the youngest of three, Jodi Lyn O’keefe was born on October 10, 1978, in Cliffwood Beach, New Jersey. She was raised in a family of mixed Austrian, Czech, Polish, Irish, and Swedish descent. Her mother is Noreen, a homemaker while her father Jack O’Keefe is a director of labour relations for Merck. The names of her two sisters are Jenna and Heather.



Following her exceptional beauty, O’keefe became a model at the age of 8 years with much encouragement from her older sister. She did some modelling work for Gitano Jeans and DreamPhone and at the same time, learned to tap and ballet.

In her teen years, O’keefe went to Saint John Vianney High School in Holmdel, New Jersey but midway into her early education, she left to star on the soap opera Another World (1964), where she played playing Marguerite “Maggie” Cory.

Though there were no further details about her educational history, O’keefe said she completed her schooling by mail as she had to follow her mother who moved to Hollywood.

At age 17, Jodi Lyn O’keefe played Cassidy Bridges on Nash Bridges but her debut was in 1998 when she played a role in Halloween H20: 20 Years Later after which she starred in such films as The Crow: Salvation, Whatever It Takes and Devil In The Flesh 2.

“It was overwhelming at such a young age but I learned a lot. It was where I learned everything, the longest hours I ever put in, a show a day. Incredible” she said in an interview.

Some of the latest shots she starred include the much-watched TV series Prison Break in 2007, where she was a part of the show’s cast through its third and fourth seasons. Describing her role in the series, O’keefe said it was one of her most challenging roles because Gretchen was the “polar opposite of her” and “was badass”.

Her other roles are in VH1’s TV series Hit the Floor and Merry ExMas- a film she appeared both in 2014. She was also cast in the recurring role of Jo in the sixth season of The CW series The Vampire Diaries.

Jodi Lyn O’keefe Dating, Married, Boyfriend

Jodi Lyn O’keefe’s beauty is way beyond pictural description hence, finding a heartthrob was never an issue for her. She, however, seems to prefer long bondings.

She was in a relationship for six years with former boyfriend, John Cusack – an American actor, producer and screenwriter. The two began their long relationship in 2003 but they separated in 2009 despite Jodi’s longing for a happily ever after with him. An insider said John broke up with Jodi because he wasn’t willing to settle down.

It appeared that O’keefe gave her best in the relationship. She even tried out a vacation at Miami to make their bond even stronger. But, her effort could not keep John.

However, O’keefe never lacked love, as before John, she dated various famous faces like Jaime Gomez (1998), Don Johnson (1997) and Al Santos (1995). In 2015, she got for herself a sweet-looking boyfriend whose name is Douglas Little.

Douglas Little is a master of visual communication and storytelling. He specializes in the interpretation and translation of

corporate identity into dramatic window displays, products, advertising and other media that articulate the unique sensibility

of a particular brand. Douglas sees himself as visionary, taskmaster and Master of brands.

O’keefe and Douglas are still together both there is no sign indicating that they are planning a future together.

Jodi Lyn O’keefe Net Worth

Beauty, they say is power. Jodi has not failed to use the power of her beauty to establish herself careerwise. Jodi explored her skills both as a model and actress to become successful. She earned her fair share of success in the movie industry with her most famous roles being in “Prison Break” as Gretchen Morgan and in the “Vampire Diaries” as Josette “Jo” Laughlin.

Jodi also gave credit to Nash Bridges where she played Cassidy Bridges at age 17.

“Thanks to Nash Bridges and my days on The Evidence. For some reason, everyone keeps giving me a gun,” she said. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

Aside from acting, Jodi Lyn O’Keefe started her own clothing line Queen George Clothing in 2011. She later added a jewellery line. All these contributed to her incredible net worth estimated at $5 million.