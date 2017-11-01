Erin Krakow is an American actress who began her professional acting career in 2010 with a recurring role in Lifetime TV series Army Wives. She is best known for her role as Elizabeth Thatcher in Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart which premiered in 2014 and is going strong with increased viewership and ratings, having aired for 5 seasons and counting.

Erin Krakow Husband/Married, Boyfriend/Dating

One of the many things that have kept When Calls The Heart going is Erin’s character’s relationship with Aussie actor Daniel Lissing who plays the role of a Mountie named Jack Thornton

The chemistry between Erin and Daniel have had fans wishing that they become a couple in real life.

Erin and Dan know about the strong bond they share and they have a happy time taunting fans on social media, posting cozy on and off-screen snaps of themselves. However, they have never denied outrightly that they are not a couple in real life. If anything, that will just kill the fans who have a hard time believing they are not planning on getting married in real life.

Happy Birthday to the 1 & ONLY @DLissing! Love you!

hi. pic.twitter.com/yqS7x2LTmb — Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow) October 4, 2017

Erin has never been married and neither has Dan Lissing. Also, no information about their past relationships is available to the media. Fans have seen these two facts as enough reason to conclude that they have a thing for each other in real life and could even be in a relationship.

Sadly, they both seem to be very private people when it comes to their personal lives. Maybe they just don’t want to spoil their good on-screen chemistry for the fans.

Until they decide to reveal if they are indeed dating in real life or NOT, fans will be left to just mere speculations.

I’m basically a koala when I’m cold.

That’s why I always keep an Aussie handy on set.

📸: Ricardo Hubbs pic.twitter.com/yyfyi4rGqI — Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow) October 24, 2017

#HFR3 w/ @daniellissing 📸: @heartiesteamjack A post shared by Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow) on Oct 22, 2017 at 7:50pm PDT

In October 2017, Daniel posted a photo of himself and Erin and called him “sister,” BUT fans were not having it. One fan with the handle ladyduke42I commented on the IG post saying;

“don’t buy the “close friends” relationship or Erin’s “long term relationship” or just “on- screen chemistry.” I don’t know too many women who just sit on the lap of a guy if they are in a long term relationship unless it is the guy they are in a relationship with. C’mon Folks, I didn’t just fall off the potato truck yesterday.”

Another user nancyalex7 said:

“My husband told our friends we were just best friends just had our 42 anniv🎉🎉🎉🎉🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

However, others seemed to understand that the co-stars could most likely be just friends and nothing more with one fan with the handle niksicola likening their off-screen relationship to that of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

“I hope they remain this close – remind some me of Leo Dicaprio and Kate Winsler’s friendship 🙂 Thier support of each other as they both rose in thier careers has been endearing! The world needs this feel good stuff – loyal friendships, good people. #happyfeels #friendshipgoals #coworkerenvy”

My sister from another mister!! @erinkrakow #hearties A post shared by Daniel Lissing (@daniellissing) on Oct 11, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

Erin Krakow Bio/Wiki

Erin Krakow was born on September 5, 1984, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and raised in Wellington, Florida. In an interview she did with devotional thoughts, Erin revealed that her interest in acting began after her brother was born. She was 5 years old at the time. She started participating in school plays and began taking acting more seriously in high school.

When she was in the 8th grade, she moved to a performing arts school called Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. School of the Arts where she further honed her acting skills and graduated. Erin then studied drama at Juilliard School in New York City.

After years of acting in theater productions, Erin broke into the mainstream in 2010 when she landed a recurring role as Specialist Tanya Gabriel on Army Wives. In 2013, she had a guest role in Castle. Before landing the lead role in When Calls The Heart, Erin’s first project with the Hallmark channel was a TV film titled Chance at Romance. She has since become a Hallmark staple appearing in TV films like Finding Father Christmas (2016)and Engaging Father Christmas (2017).

During her spare time from When Calls The Heart, Erin takes guest roles in other TV shows.