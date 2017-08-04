If you are an internet freak or rather, you’ve got a flair for internet surfing, then you must know the famous David Dobrik; the Vine god and YouTube sweetheart.

The YouTuber and internet celebrity who gained prominence in 2013 has over the years garnered tons of viewers nationally and internationally.

The Slovakian born is known for posting funny movies on 6-second video app Vine. And yes we mean that the so much hilarious videos lurking around YouTube mostly bear his tags.

He may be young, but his creative wits and comic skits have helped him beat the age odds to carve a niche for himself in the much competitive world of online business.

Let’s meet the risen YouTube star who is also a dazzle to his female fans.

David Dobrik Wiki/Family/Parents

David Dobrik was born on July 23, 1996, in Slovakia. He was born with white ethnicity in Kosice, Slovakia. David Dobrik moved to Chicago, Illinois at a young age.

He has three siblings, Ester, Sara and Toby. He attended Vernon Hills Excessive College in Chicago. His zodiac sign is Leo. David Dobrik is religious and follows Christianity religion.

He may be young but David has got a lot of feathers on his cap. He is very popular on Vine because of his 6 second Vine app video and he has more than 1.4 million subscribers on the app.

David started his career on YouTube in the year 2013. He first posted his video to Vine on April 3, 2013, and till now he has been elevated on a day after day foundation. David is known for his work with Viners Gabrielle Hanna, Alex Ernst and Brandon Calvillo and is active in YouTube channel named Second Class.

The young achiever has over 1.3 million followers on Vine and one million subscribers on YouTube. David uploads various videos on YouTube and attracts people who have subscribed to his channel because they want to see him. The number of his followers has been increasing day by day which is an amazing factor.

David’s works speak for themselves, the star needs little or no promotion to get his work go viral and viewed too.

The internet mogul has 38k followers on Twitter and on Instagram, he has 105k followers. Now, this is what we call ruling the social media world.

David who started from zero, he has been victorious in earning a huge number of subscription on his channel.

David Dobrik Age/Girlfriend

The YouTube who was born in 1996. However, there have been arguments in the past regarding his real age and date of birth. This is due to the unrivalled precedent he has set at a very young age.

But little David was indeed born in 1996 and there has never been a confirmed report stating otherwise.

Girlfriend

Who wouldn’t admire young and successful Dobrik who by the way is handsome? well, many females have been linked with the internet super star.

David Dobrik used to be in a relationship Liza Koshy also known as Elizabeth Koshy in 2015. Elizabeth Koshy is also a Vine star and has more than 4.3 million followers.

They shared their images several instances on social media. Also there have been no confirmed reports that the two have parted ways. To the best of our knowledge, the 21-year-old is so straight though he may not be single at the moment.

David Dobrik Net Worth

Being a young YouTuber with millions of fans and subscribers, David has made a lot of money. It is estimated that his current Net worth is around $2 Million.

For his age, he is truly an achiever and an inspiration to the younger generation.

David Dobrik Height

Dobrik’s age, family and wiki will not be fully covered without we mentioning his height and measurements. The brown-eyed fellow weighs 64 kg and has a good height to go with it.

For his age, 5 feet 6 inches tall David Dobrik has a very good height.

There are lots of successful representatives who have earned their fortune with the help of various online platforms. But Dobrik’s success is one of those that cannot be easily swept under the carpet.