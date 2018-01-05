Advertisement

Stephen King, also known as Stephen Edward king is a man with magical skills in writing horror, supernatural fiction, suspense, science fiction, and fantasy books. He has sold over 350 million copies and published 54 books and six non-fiction novels, 20 short stories and written about 7 books which were penned under another name. Most of his books have been used as films, miniseries, television series, and comic books.

Stephen King Wiki And Biography

Stephen King was born on September 21, 1947, in Portland, Maine, U.S. He is a Writer, actor-producer and a musician.

He specializes in horror, fantasy, science fiction, supernatural fiction drama, gothic genre fiction, dark fantasy, post-apocalyptic fiction, crime fiction and suspense thriller.

King was born to father; Donald Edwin King, he was a merchant seaman, he was born under the surname Pollock, however, changed his surname to King. Donald’s wife was Nellie Ruth (née Pillsbury).

At the age of two, King’s father deceived his family and left him to be nurtured by his mother; Donald left with the pretence of going to buy cigarettes.

Subsequently, King grandparents died, his mother Nellie worked with a mental facility as a caregiver. King is a Christian, he is a Methodist till date.

It has been assumed that King’s darker works have been influenced by the death of his friend in a train accident and yet he has never written it in any of his books.

He mentioned in his book Danse Macabre (1981), how his uncle’s act of using the bow of an apple branch to display an act inspired him also.

King attended Dunham Elementary School and graduated from Lisbon Falls High School, in Lisbon Falls, Maine. He also attained Bachelor of Arts in English in 1970 at the University of Maine.

Despite his inspirations, he started writing when he was little and did it as a child’s play, his elder brother David supported his dreams by allowing King write for his then newspaper. As little as King was, even as a teen he won an award; Scholastic Art and Writing Award.

He supported and worked for his studies as a janitor, gas pump attendant, and a worker at an industrial laundry.

King was involved in a motor accident on June 19, 1999, he sustained a collapsed right lung, multiple fractures of his right leg, scalp laceration and a broken hip.

Due to the severity of the injured leg, the doctors gave a diagnosis of amputating his injured leg however it was sustained by an external fixator nevertheless he announced he would stop writing in 2002 though he resumed writing, however, he now writes at a slower pace.

Stephen King’s Wife, Family And Son

Stephen King married Tabitha Spruce, she was a fellow student at the University of Maine and he met her at the University’s Fogler Library, the duo got married in 1971.

Tabitha is a novelist and philanthropic activist. Their union was blessed with three children, two boys and a girl; Naomi Rachel, Joseph Hillstrom and Owen Phillip.

Stephen King’s daughter Naomi King

King had Naomi in his days at Maine, she was born on June 1, 1970, she is a Reverend at the Unitarian Universalist Church of River of Grass, in Plantation, Florida and a self-styled “Business Monkey” for Pietree Orchard.

She is married to same-sex Dr Thandeka, she is also a gay activist.

In 2005, she graduated from Meadville Lombard Theological School in Chicago, Illinois with a degree in religious studies. Naomi was born with a birth defect which affects hormone adrenaline.

Stephen King’s son Joseph Hillstrom

Joseph Hillstrom was born on June 4, 1972; he is an author under the pen name Joseph Hill. He has written and published four books; Heart-Shaped Box, Horns, NOS4A2, The Fireman and two collections of short stories titled 20th Century Ghosts and Strange Weather.

He got married to Leanora King in 1999 and divorced her in 2010, he has three children.

He also appeared in a movie at the age of 9, in the movie Creepshow 1982 film, directed by George A. Romero.

Stephen King’s son Owen Phillip

Owen Phillip is the last child of King, he is an author. He was on born February 21, 1977, in the Maine United States. He is married to Kelly Braffet and resides in Upstate New Paltz, New York. He has written over 24 books with short stories inclusive.

Stephen King’s House and Networth

King has three houses and exclusively ensures he maintains them, one in Bangor, Maine, the second at Lovell, Maine and lastly at the Gulf of Mexico in Sarasota, Florida.

He has four grandchildren, unfortunately, he is said to be addicted to alcohol and other drugs but he looks forward to dropping the addictions. He is a fan of baseball and has received a lot of awards. He sits on a network of $400 million dollars.

King against all odds has been a figure that is well respected in the writing world, he has effectively passed the message to the world that addictions and accident couldn’t stop his zeal for excellence and his career.